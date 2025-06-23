10 Best Box Office Opening Weekend Matchups Like Barbenheimer, Ranked

"Barbenheimer" stunned the moviegoing world in 2023 when two very different movies topped the domestic charts. "Barbie" led the weekend, earning $162 million, behind only "Beauty & The Beast" for a female-led, non-sequel. Meanwhile, "Oppenheimer" blew up the box office with $82 million, landing at number two with one of the biggest R-rated openings ever.

Not bad for a feminist satire of a plastic doll and a three-hour biopic about a nuclear physicist. No two movies could be more different ... and that was the point. Sure, both would have succeeded on their own, but each elevated the other, creating a pop culture phenomenon bigger than its individual parts. Even though "Barbenheimer" was the first to have a clever, trending name, it wasn't the first example of successful counter-programming. In fact, Hollywood has deployed this strategy for decades. Now we're counting down the biggest ones based on the box office.

But first, I'm only counting movies that opened on the same weekend at No. 1 and No. 2. I'll also be ranking these matchups based on what the top two movies earned (unadjusted for inflation), not the entire weekend box office. Finally, I won't include opening weekends with an insane discrepancy. For example, "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" out-earned the openings for "Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip" and "Sisters" by $233 million. ("The Chipmunks Awaken" this was not.) "Barbenheimer" banked the most with a combined $244 million — but what other opening weekend matchups earned a bundle?