10 Kaiju Movies You Need To Watch If You Like Godzilla

Two years after Ishiro Honda had Godzilla burn a Japanese city to the ground in beautifully bleak black and white, he had a new radioactive reptile do the same in "Rodan." The 1956 movie was Toho Studios' first film that wasn't shot in black and white, and it's telling they introduced color with a kaiju picture. Clearly, they saw a future gold mine in the genre, which they mined throughout the 1950s and 1960s.

Advertisement

Speaking of mines, "Rodan" takes place in a small mining village, and begins as a giant bug movie, with an engineer investigating the grisly demise of his coworkers, finding himself into a volcano. Turns out the giant bugs were only an appetizer (literally) to the main kaiju course, as they are merely munchies for a radioactive pterodactyl and his mate. Now awakened, Rodan wreaks havoc on the village and the nearby big city of Fukuoka, laying waste to the place not with an atomic beam (ala Godzilla), but the sonic boom from his winds.

"Rodan" is an important milestone in kaiju cinema, as it was Toho's first kaiju movie without Godzilla (the sequel "Godzilla Raids Again" was released in 1955). If "Rodan" failed, we likely wouldn't have seen any more non-Godzilla movies and probably significantly less Godzilla movies too. That "Rodan" succeeded meant that the "kaiju cinematic universe" of the Showa Era (which influenced "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire") would expand beyond Godzilla, while also spearheading a deluge of giant monster movies, both by Toho Studios and others across the world.

Advertisement