Godzilla's Gender: Is The Iconic Kaiju Male Or Female?

Few characters in the history of cinema can claim to have been relevant for 70 years, but beginning with the 1954 kaiju classic that started it all, "Godzilla" birthed such a character. Affectionately known as the King of the Monsters, no giant beast that has ever graced the silver screen has made a larger, more lasting impact on the pop culture landscape. But is that title of king appropriate? This is to say, is Godzilla actually a king? Or would Queen of the Monsters be a more apt nickname?

The question of whether Godzilla is male or a female is actually one worth pondering. For English-speaking audiences, we've largely come to know the monster as a he. But it's not so straightforward as all of that. For example, Godzilla has children, which raises gender questions. Minilla, for example, was introduced as the monster's son in the not-so-great 1967 film "Son of Godzilla," but it wasn't explicitly explained how the child came to be.

Did Godzilla lay an egg? Was there a mother? On that same topic, Baby Godzilla from "Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla II" in the Heisei era of the franchise was adopted. It was technically a dinosaur that the beast, transformed by humans, took in as its own and wasn't Godzilla's true child. These moments in the franchise raise questions rather than provide answers.

As such, we're going to dive deep into the history of the "Godzilla" property and do our very best to provide an actual answer to this question. Spoiler alert: it's not at all straightforward. So buckle up, because we're about to get into the weeds.