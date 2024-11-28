The 20 Best Hallmark Christmas Movies, Ranked

At this point, every TV channel and streaming network has gotten in on the Christmas movie craze, collectively realizing that by the time Thanksgiving rolls around, audiences are eager to turn off their brains and indulge in a little hot cocoa and PG-rated romance. But although Netflix is on the case now, spending the holiday season offering us time-traveling knights and an endless array of royalty looking for love in its connected holiday cinematic universe, Hallmark is still the undefeated champ when it comes to the made-for-TV Christmas movie. The network has it down to a science, overhauling its entire schedule between October and December to accommodate the dozens of cheesy romances it churns out each year.

But not all of these Christmas flicks are created equal: There are some real stinkers amongst the bunch, as well as a few sparkling gems that somehow seem to defy the limitations of their genre. Pull out the mistletoe and find your nearest sentimental ornament that reminds you of what Christmas is all about, because here are the best holiday films that the Hallmark Channel has to offer.