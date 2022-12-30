Outlander Star Sam Heughan Explains Why He Lost James Bond To Daniel Craig

This post contains spoilers for "No Time To Die."

Remember when producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson introduced us to a more realistic, nuanced Bond in 2006's "Casino Royale?" Then remember when they blew him to hell in a hail of ballistics at the end of "No Time To Die?" Daniel Craig's 007 had quite the arc — going from a fully-formed, scarred, yet suave spy to a generic action hero in five films. While it was ultimately tragic, it was the first authentic arc the Bond saga had ever seen. For four decades prior, the series adapted individual Fleming novels into films.

With Craig's Bond departure, it's time to start the sacred process of casting for a new super spy. Broccoli confirmed in 2021 that she and Eon Productions were aiming to have their new Bond confirmed in "a couple of years." As of 2021, they said they're looking for someone in their 30s to wear the holy tux for "a 10, 12-year commitment." Once a new 007 arrives, you can expect smoke to rise from the chimney of MI6, but until then, speculation is rife.

Many current candidates were up for the role in "Casino Royale." Henry Cavill almost got the "Royale" role before producers went with the older Craig. "Avatar: The Way of Water" star Sam Worthington was seriously considered for Bond but lost out due to not being "debonair" enough. But another Sam auditioned but missed out — oddly, for the opposite reason of Worthington.