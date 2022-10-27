Daniel Craig's Main James Bond Competition Was Some Young Handsome Guy Named Henry Cavill

Every actor who has ever stepped into the shoes of James Bond has made the character feel like their own interpretation, no matter how their movies actually turn out. Much like "Doctor Who," taking the mantle from the previous actor is an honor that tends to be a big deal.

I'll always have a soft spot for Roger Moore in my heart, along with Pierce Brosnan, but it's difficult to think of an actor who has been more able to keep 007 alive in the modern age than Daniel Craig. He may have received some initial blowback from fans, but once I saw him in action, it was clear Craig was right where he belonged.

Totaling out to five films across 15 years, Craig's tenure as the British secret agent brought the series to incredible heights ("Skyfall") and absolute lows ("Quantum of Solace"). He's the only Bond who's actually had a multi-arc story from the first mission ("Casino Royale") to a touching finale ("No Time to Die"), and then there's "Spectre."

It's difficult to think of anyone else embodying the suave and dark charm that Craig brought to the role at the time, but as is the case with recasting someone in a coveted role, there's always a roster of names who nearly got the part instead. In the case of "Casino Royale," your new Bond was nearly played by a man who really loves flying around with a big S on his chest.