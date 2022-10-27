Daniel Craig's Main James Bond Competition Was Some Young Handsome Guy Named Henry Cavill
Every actor who has ever stepped into the shoes of James Bond has made the character feel like their own interpretation, no matter how their movies actually turn out. Much like "Doctor Who," taking the mantle from the previous actor is an honor that tends to be a big deal.
I'll always have a soft spot for Roger Moore in my heart, along with Pierce Brosnan, but it's difficult to think of an actor who has been more able to keep 007 alive in the modern age than Daniel Craig. He may have received some initial blowback from fans, but once I saw him in action, it was clear Craig was right where he belonged.
Totaling out to five films across 15 years, Craig's tenure as the British secret agent brought the series to incredible heights ("Skyfall") and absolute lows ("Quantum of Solace"). He's the only Bond who's actually had a multi-arc story from the first mission ("Casino Royale") to a touching finale ("No Time to Die"), and then there's "Spectre."
It's difficult to think of anyone else embodying the suave and dark charm that Craig brought to the role at the time, but as is the case with recasting someone in a coveted role, there's always a roster of names who nearly got the part instead. In the case of "Casino Royale," your new Bond was nearly played by a man who really loves flying around with a big S on his chest.
'I think Daniel did an incredible job over the past movies'
According to a report from Comic Book, while making a guest appearance on the Happy Sad Confused Podcast, DC Studios star Henry Cavill let it be known that he was the next pick to play 007 behind Craig:
"They told me it was ultimately down to, and this is what I've been told, it was just down to me and Daniel (Craig), and I was the younger option [...] They obviously went with Daniel and I think it was an amazing choice to go with Daniel. I probably wasn't ready at the time. I think Daniel did an incredible job over the past movies, so I'm happy they made that choice. It was a fun adventure at the time, and definitely gave a boost to my career."
Somewhere there's an alternate universe in which Cavill would have been locked in to playing the iconic spy, while someone else played Superman. Ultimately, the Broccoli family made a great decision with their pick. But if you're still wondering what "The Witcher" star could have looked like as a handsome super spy, then look no further than Guy Ritchie's screen adaptation of "The Man from U.N.C.L.E." Cavill can fill a suit like no one's business.
Once a Bond actor leaves the role, naturally, the conversation steers towards who will be drinking the martinis and driving the Aston Martin next. Barbara Broccoli has said that it's going to be awhile until they announce the next actor. Given Cavill's recent recommitment to playing the Man of Steel, it's unlikely that he'll be moving forward as a candidate, but it's fun to imagine what could have been.
"Casino Royale" is currently streaming on Amazon Prime and Netflix.