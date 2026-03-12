Dexter Cast: Where The Actors Are Now

Tonight's the night... that /Film catches up with the cast of "Dexter." The hit Showtime thriller has been off the air for over a decade as of writing, and still it remains one of, if not the most popular series the network ever produced. Its enduring popularity and cultural relevance was always apparent, but it has become entirely indisputable by way of multiple successful spin-off series and sequels (in partnership with Paramount+) released in the past five years alone.

The most recent of these is "Dexter: Resurrection," a direct sequel to the miniseries "Dexter: New Blood" that has miraculously rediscovered the show's arresting balance of moral drama and absurd, dark comedy. In addition to cementing the franchise's revival (with star Michael C. Hall and original showrunner Clyde Phillips leading the way), "Resurrection" surprisingly reacquainted us with several characters from the first series, including a few who had been strapped to Dexter's table long ago. That grim stalk down memory lane inspired us to revisit the cast of "Dexter" ourselves to see what the cops and killers of Miami have been up to since the series finale.