The Real Reason Benjamin Bratt Replaced Jimmy Smits As Bail Organa For Andor Season 2

Benjamin Bratt appears to have settled right into the "Andor" family. During the aforementioned interview with Entertainment Weekly, Tony Gilroy praised the actor for both his on-screen and behind-the-scenes contributions, noting that he's loved by his colleagues and enthusiastic about his job. Here's what the creator had to say on the matter:

"[Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy] had the idea for Benjamin. It was just a brilliant idea. He's a wonderful human being and really eager and beloved on set and really happy about what he does."

Of course, a cast and crew liking a performer is one thing, but recasting such a notable character in a franchise like "Star Wars" — whose fan base is known for being rather passionate — is another thing. Gilroy was conscious of some potential blowback, which is why Bratt's iteration of the character was quietly slotted into season 2, episode 6. As Gilroy observed:

"It's one of those situations where I want to do something simple. We don't do many things that are unnecessary, but it's like, 'Let's get him in here now so people can discuss it for a week and get it out of their system and then he can come back to really work.' I didn't want the guy's work to be confused with his introduction."

Only time will tell if Bratt is able to break out of Jimmy Smits' shadow as Bail Organa. However, "Andor" hasn't let us down yet, so he deserves the chance to show everyone what he's capable of.

New episodes of "Andor" premiere Tuesdays at 9pm EST on Disney+.