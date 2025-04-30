Andor Season 2 Quietly Recasts A Major Star Wars Character With A New Actor

This articles contains spoilers for the second arc of the second season of "Andor."

Senator Bail Organa from Alderaan has been a storied figure in the "Star Wars" mythos from the very first installment in 1977, when Princess Leia Organa sent her holomessage recording to Obi-Wan Kenobi in his exile on Tatooine. It was the galaxy's most desperate hour: Bail asked Leia to retrieve Obi-Wan Kenobi and invite him back into the fold of the Rebellion and bring the Death Star plans to the Rebel base. But Darth Vader captured Leia, and made an example out of Alderaan by using the Death Star to turn it into space dust. Bail Organa met his tragic end among the Alderaanian citizens during that explosion, and was never seen on screen in the 1977 film.

The Bail Organa character wasn't actually seen in the flesh until 2002's "Attack of the Clones," when he was played by actor Jimmy Smits. To that point, Smits might have been best known for his stint on the popular television shows "L.A. Law" and "N.Y.P.D. Blue," but suddenly, he'd entered a galaxy far, far away.

Set decades before "A New Hope," "Attack of the Clones" gave Smits a chance to flesh out the character who would become Princess Leia's adoptive father and a scion of the Rebellion against the Empire.