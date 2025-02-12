HBO's Harry Potter TV Series May Have Found Its Dumbledore In A Beloved American Actor

The "Harry Potter" TV series still needs to cast most of its major characters, but news just broke that Emmy and Tony Award-winning actor John Lithgow is circling the role of Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore.

This was exclusively reported by Deadline, although HBO — the network behind this upcoming series based on the hit novels by Joanne Kathleen Rowling, aka "J.K. Rowling," as well as the massively successful film franchise — did give the outlet a terse, non-committal statement. "We appreciate that such a high-profile series will draw a lot of rumor and speculation," HBO said. "As we make our way through pre-production, we will only confirm details as we finalize deals."

If Lithgow does end up playing the mysterious, wry, and extraordinarily brilliant Albus Percival Wulfric Brian Dumbledore — a legendary wizard who once defended the magical world against the evil wizard Grindelwald — he'll be in good company. Richard Harris originated the role in the first two "Harry Potter" films before he passed away in 2002, at which point Michael Gambon (who died in 2023) took up the mantle as the irreverent wizard. In the "Fantastic Beasts" prequel movies, Jude Law plays a younger version of Albus Dumbledore, although the larger "Fantastic Beasts" saga may or may not even be alive and well at this point.

Regardless, Lithgow would join an elite and talented group of performers who have played Dumbledore before, but there would be one enormous difference: Lithgow would be the first American actor to play the famously British character.