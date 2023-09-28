Michael Gambon, Dumbledore In The Harry Potter Movies And Screen Legend, Has Died At 82
Sir Michael Gambon, whose six-decade acting career boasted incredible roles in various mediums, has died at the age of 82.
"Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside, following a bout of pneumonia," wrote Gambon's family, in a statement issued by Gambon's publicist Clair Dobbs via Press Association (via The Guardian). The statement concluded with, "We ask that you respect our privacy at this painful time and thank you for your messages of support and love."
While Gambon is best known for his unforgettable role as Professor Albus Dumbledore in six out of eight installments of "Harry Potter," the actor's breakthrough role was actually on the stage at London's National Theater. Earning a reputation for possessing a powerful stage presence, Gambon went on to appear in several plays, including those based on stories by Bertolt Brecht and Harold Pinter. In 1987, Gambon belted a dynamic performance in the Alan Ayckbourn-directed "A View from the Bridge," which earned him an Olivier award. This was just the first of many Oliviers, and Gambon slowly transitioned into television, while eventually dipping his toes into the world of the big screen. The rest is history.
Rest in peace, Michael Gambon
The ITV series, "Maigret" was one of Gambon's first forays into the small screen, where he played French detective Jules Maigret, but his memorable TV roles include his rendition of Philip Marlow in Dennis Potter's "The Singing Detective." Gambon's theatrical debut was a film based on the National Theatre Company's staging of "Othello," which also starred Lawrence Olivier and Maggie Smith, and the latter went on to work alongside Gambon in "Harry Potter," playing the role of Professor McGonagall.
Notable films that Gambon starred in include Peter Greenaway's "The Cook, the Thief, His Wife, and Her Lover," which put the actor in the limelight in the arthouse scene, and he also starred in major releases such as "The King's Speech," "Gosford Park," and Tim Burton's "Sleepy Hollow." Throughout his dynamic and flourishing career, Gambon was interested in roles with rich literary leanings that brimmed with subtext, including stories based on plays, such as Dustin Hoffman's "Quartet." Gambon also took on the role of the narrator in the Coen Brothers' comedy, "Hail Caesar!," which boasted an ensemble cast and functioned as a satire of 1950s Hollywood.
Over the years, Gambon won two Primetime Emmy Awards for "Path to War" and "Emma," while also being granted the honorary Richard Harris Award in 2012.
Needless to say, Gambon's role as Dumbledore remains beloved and will remain so, and he will be remembered for his valuable contribution to the arts, which spans various mediums.