Michael Gambon, Dumbledore In The Harry Potter Movies And Screen Legend, Has Died At 82

Sir Michael Gambon, whose six-decade acting career boasted incredible roles in various mediums, has died at the age of 82.

"Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside, following a bout of pneumonia," wrote Gambon's family, in a statement issued by Gambon's publicist Clair Dobbs via Press Association (via The Guardian). The statement concluded with, "We ask that you respect our privacy at this painful time and thank you for your messages of support and love."

While Gambon is best known for his unforgettable role as Professor Albus Dumbledore in six out of eight installments of "Harry Potter," the actor's breakthrough role was actually on the stage at London's National Theater. Earning a reputation for possessing a powerful stage presence, Gambon went on to appear in several plays, including those based on stories by Bertolt Brecht and Harold Pinter. In 1987, Gambon belted a dynamic performance in the Alan Ayckbourn-directed "A View from the Bridge," which earned him an Olivier award. This was just the first of many Oliviers, and Gambon slowly transitioned into television, while eventually dipping his toes into the world of the big screen. The rest is history.