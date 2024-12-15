10 Actors Who Could Play Voldemort In HBO's Harry Potter TV Series

Most Slytherin Role: Khan Noonien Singh, "Star Trek Into Darkness"

Likelihood of accepting an offer: Not a chance

Since starring as the titular character in BBC's bicontinental hit "Sherlock," Benedict Cumberbatch has become one of the most culturally ubiquitous actors in both the U.S. and the U.K. He is no stranger to big-budget franchise projects, having played the dragon Smaug via motion capture in two of three "Hobbit" films and, of course, starred in several Marvel Cinematic Universe films as the master of the mystic arts, Doctor Strange. For the latter franchise, he was even initially considered for more Voldemort-esque role — Malekith the Accursed in "Thor: The Dark World" (interestingly enough, he had the foresight to turn it down for something "juicer," though it went to another actor we'll be discussing further down...). He did, however, deliver a convincingly villainous performance as Khan Noonien Singh in J.J. Abrams "Star Trek Into Darkness."

Several websites online have already pitched the British actor as a top candidate for the role of Voldemort, and some gambling platforms even list the odds of him playing the character as high as 25%. Despite Cumberbatch being a perfect blockbuster option for the series, however, there are too many conceivable professional drawbacks for the actor that it's just impossible to imagine he'd want anything to do with this series. For starters, given that his best films are almost all small adult dramas, it would be surprising if the actor were hasty to add another franchise to his work load — especially one that demands a decade of commitment for likely 10-plus hours of TV per season.

Furthermore, his hesitance is especially more likely when taking into account the ongoing controversy of it all, seeing as he already seemingly feels sensitive to the trans community after taking a controversial role in "Zoolander 2" as a caricature of a non-binary fashion designer. For our money, we'll be placing our proverbial bets elsewhere.