10 Actors Who Could Play Voldemort In HBO's Harry Potter TV Series
HBO is really committed to this whole "spending 10 years and the gross domestic product of a small country rebooting an improbably good film series for an audience that is more hostile to it than ever" thing, huh?
It would be beating a dead Thestral to go over the laundry list of reasons why a "Harry Potter" TV series is a strange idea at best, though any one of them — most notably author J.K. Rowling's disturbing anti-trans social media rants — could potentially make joining the series a real headache for any actor involved. But many can't help but wait with baited breath and perhaps, admittedly, some morbid curiosity to see who will be brave enough to tackle these iconic roles.
One of the most intriguing characters up for grabs is obviously the series' central antagonist — the evil Lord Voldemort, whose inhuman, snake-like appearance and resurrection through dark magic will give the casting directors plenty of room to potentially make an interesting choice. For our part, we have our own short list of actors we feel would be perfect for the role. That is, if it weren't as part of what could be the most toxic HBO project of the 2020s (and if you listen closely, somewhere in Hollywood, "The Idol" creator Sam Levinson is breathing sighs of relief over early drafts of "Euphoria" season 3).
Benedict Cumberbatch
Most Slytherin Role: Khan Noonien Singh, "Star Trek Into Darkness"
Likelihood of accepting an offer: Not a chance
Since starring as the titular character in BBC's bicontinental hit "Sherlock," Benedict Cumberbatch has become one of the most culturally ubiquitous actors in both the U.S. and the U.K. He is no stranger to big-budget franchise projects, having played the dragon Smaug via motion capture in two of three "Hobbit" films and, of course, starred in several Marvel Cinematic Universe films as the master of the mystic arts, Doctor Strange. For the latter franchise, he was even initially considered for more Voldemort-esque role — Malekith the Accursed in "Thor: The Dark World" (interestingly enough, he had the foresight to turn it down for something "juicer," though it went to another actor we'll be discussing further down...). He did, however, deliver a convincingly villainous performance as Khan Noonien Singh in J.J. Abrams "Star Trek Into Darkness."
Several websites online have already pitched the British actor as a top candidate for the role of Voldemort, and some gambling platforms even list the odds of him playing the character as high as 25%. Despite Cumberbatch being a perfect blockbuster option for the series, however, there are too many conceivable professional drawbacks for the actor that it's just impossible to imagine he'd want anything to do with this series. For starters, given that his best films are almost all small adult dramas, it would be surprising if the actor were hasty to add another franchise to his work load — especially one that demands a decade of commitment for likely 10-plus hours of TV per season.
Furthermore, his hesitance is especially more likely when taking into account the ongoing controversy of it all, seeing as he already seemingly feels sensitive to the trans community after taking a controversial role in "Zoolander 2" as a caricature of a non-binary fashion designer. For our money, we'll be placing our proverbial bets elsewhere.
Daniel Craig
Most Slytherin role: Ivan Ivanovitch Sakharine, "The Adventures of Tintin"
Likelihood of accepting an offer: Highly unlikely
Contrary to Benedict Cumberbatch, Daniel Craig is not on the radar to play the Heir of Slytherin. And yet, this could be precisely why he's the perfect choice — even if there's probably little chance he'd accept.
While Cumberbatch is fairly similar to Ralph Fiennes in terms of physicality and demonstrated acting style, Craig is, broadly speaking, much more in line with today's action heroes. Famous for playing James Bond in the modern iteration of the franchise, as well as starring in David Fincher's "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo," audiences would sooner expect to see him wielding a gun than a wand. But Craig also has a long resume of rangey roles that go far outside what the majority of moviegoers associate him with, including a surprisingly slimy and sinister turn in "The Adventures of Tintin." Though the film is animated, the actors performed via motion capture, with Craig embodying the scheming Ivan Ivanovitch Sakharine in a manner far different from Bond or "Knives Out" detective Benoit Blanc. He's slinkier, delivering his villainous monologues with pacing, threatening movements, all while leading with his head rather than his barrel chest — almost like a serpent would.
To put it bluntly, Craig would be inspired casting for the HBO "Harry Potter" series' Voldemort, but it's far from likely that that would happen. Even though Craig is potentially game to get involved with a big-budget franchise (having almost finally brought Balder the Brave to the MCU), he seems to be enjoying a post-"Bond"-era of his career defined by riskier choices, such as the aforementioned "Knives Out" and Luca Guadagnino's "Queer" (the latter of which, not for nothing, may have him a bit more sensitive to the LGBTQ+ community's voice as well). Roughly 10 years of IP-driven TV just seems like a tall order for a former 007.
Idris Elba
Most Slytherin role: Djinn, "Three Thousand Years of Longing"
Likelihood of accepting an offer: Highly unlikely
Speaking of sleek, James Bond-ian actors who could easily play against type in this role, HBO should certainly have Idris Elba in mind. In addition to starring in a staggering amount of great films, as well as the network's landmark drama "The Wire," the actor recently showcased a new, magical side of his acting range in George Miller's fantastical romantic drama "Three Thousand Years of Longing." Mix the physicality of Djinn with some of the delivery and tone of Stringer Bell, and you'd have a Voldemort that could maybe justify the series' existence on his own.
Elba too, however, is a bit of a long shot as far as the character is concerned. For him, there isn't just J.K. Rowling's disgusting stance on trans existence to consider (though Elba has publicly supported the LGBTQ+ community in the past), but the disgusting amount of racists within the fanbase too. In 2015, when the stage play "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" cast Black actors to play Hermione Granger and her children, many fans of the series reacted loudly and venomously. Even Rowling herself was appalled by the response at the time.
Now, with the HBO series having reportedly offered the role of Snape to Black actor Papa Essiedu, we're seeing that same vitriol rear its ugly head (arguably even more so now that Rowling has aligned herself with some nasty voices online). This isn't to say no actors of color could possibly join the series, but Elba specifically might be hesitant given he experienced a similarly frustrating level of hate just for being fancast as James Bond, so much so that he lost interest in playing the character altogether. He's an actor with plenty of opportunities available — he likely won't want to waste his time getting bullied by the worst of the internet again for a series relatively few are enthusiastic about.
Hugo Weaving
Most Slytherin role: Johaan Schmidt / The Red Skull, "Captain America: The First Avenger"
Likelihood of accepting an offer: Unlikely
There seems to be a slight misconception that Hugo Weaving too is burnt out on genre franchises. In the MCU, he played Johaan Schmidt, a noseless, fascist cult leader obsessed with harnessing mystical powers beyond his comprehension — in other words, he basically played a more militant Lord Voledemort. While he wasn't exactly enthusiastic about the film in the immediate aftermath (implying the studio would have to force him to return contractually, at the time), he has since stated clearly that he enjoyed the character and the experience overall. In fact, he wanted to return as the Red Skull in future "Avengers" films, but found negotiating contracts with Marvel Studios to be too frustrating (in short, they wanted to offer him less money than agreed to only voice the character). It's also worth noting that he was down to return for "The Matrix: Resurrections," reprised his "Lord of the Rings" character Elrond for "The Hobbit," and even voiced his characters in video games for both franchises.
But while Weaving, like many actors, has steered clear of speaking explicitly about his own opinions on trans issues, it's worth emphasizing that he worked and was presumably close with Lana & Lilly Wachowski, two of the most famous trans figures in Hollywood. Lana specifically is the first major Hollywood director to come out as transgender, and she did so during the production of "Cloud Atlas," which also starred Weaving. When asked about her transition during the press tour over a decade ago, Weaving sounded very supportive and revealed that the two of them had apparently begun talking about it during their last years together filming "The Matrix." All this to say, Weaving seems as likely as any actor if not more so to avoid the project in solidarity with the trans community.
Chiwetel Ejiofor
Most Slytherin role: Karl Mordo, "Doctor Strange"
Likelihood of accepting an offer: Wild card
Having previously played a sorcerer with an intense and protective lust for power, Chiwetel Ejiofor has already given us a fairly clear picture of what his take on Voldemort could be. More revealing than his role as Karl Mordo in the "Doctor Strange" series, however, is his performance as the titular character in a West End production of Shakespeare's "Othello" (he played opposite Ewan McGregor as the duplicitous Iago). In the filmed production, he showcases an ability to turn fantastical circumstances and potentially foreign material experiences into something transportive and magnetic, just through his sheer emotional commitment. When you look into his eyes — open and vulnerable — and hear his voice deliver such classical text as though it were breaking his heart in real time, it's immediately as accessible as any modern drama. This could make his take on such a heightened, outlandishly evil character the bed rock of the entire series.
In terms of whether or not he'd actually say yes to the project if offered, Ejiofor is a total wildcard. On the one hand, he's a true thespian with nominations for just about every major award under his belt, who would logically be able to spend his time doing literally anything else unless he was truly that passionate about this specific take on "Harry Potter." On the other hand, he said yes to being in a "Venom" movie. Most likely, if the contract were generous enough and didn't threaten to consume the entirety of his personal and professional life for the next decade (which will be, in all honesty, fairly unlikely past the fourth book), Ejiofor might be game, so long as he also isn't concerned with the potential for controversy.
Tim Roth
Most Slytherin role: Dr. Cal Lightman, "Lie to Me"
Likelihood of accepting an offer: Could go either way
We could talk about Weavings, Cumberbatches, and any number of potential Ralph Fiennes clones — but this wouldn't be any fun if we didn't get a little weird with it. That's why one of our favorite if unconventional choices for the role is Tim Roth. Though he may not look like a clear Voldemort (though, in fairness, few naturally fit the bill for an undead snake-man), he's capable of a uniquely combative energy on screen. Even when he isn't being physically aggressive, like in most episodes of the Fox procedural "Lie to Me," he can summon this intimidating look as if he can see right through a person's soul. Especially in those interrogation scenes where he acts like he's playing with his food, he strangely yet precisely captures what makes Voldemort so terrifying as a villain.
As hard as it is to even attempt to get inside the heads of any of these actors with regard to whether or not they'd want to sign up for a controversial, decade-long franchise reboot project, Roth is by far the hardest. The actor doesn't speak much about social issues, and he seems to have a very "go with the flow" approach to blockbusters and franchises in general. When explaining why he returned to the MCU for "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law," for example, he shared that he took the role of Emil Blonsky in the original film to embarrass his kids, but he wound up having a great time.
Maybe, for the right amount of money, playing Voldemort in HBO's "Harry Potter" could be just as fulfilling and enticing for him. At the same time, it's equally plausible that a 10-year commitment is a simple non-starter for some who (apart from the Abomination) has never played the same role in two films or worked on a TV show for more than 48 episodes.
Matthew Goode
Most Slytherin role: Adrian Veidt / Ozymandias, "Watchmen"
Likelihood of accepting an offer: Possible
Compared to other actors on this list, Matthew Goode is slightly lesser-known. This could potentially work in his favor, as it gives HBO the opportunity to present him as a more intriguing presence for fans to become invested in week-to-week (as opposed to an oversaturated A-lister, whose appearance on your screen may feel more rote).
Goode once auditioned for the role of Bilbo Baggins in "The Hobbit," so there was at least one time when he was prepared to give his professional life to a fantasy franchise. He also was a standout in Zack Snyder's "Watchmen" as the villain Ozymandias, balancing charm, manipulation, and menace so well that he'd be perfect for Voldemort — both resurrected as a snake-man and in flashbacks as Tom Riddle (the character's human form we may see more of in this book-accurate adaptation).
Jeremy Irons
Most Slytherin role: Adrian Veidt / Ozymandias, "Watchmen" (HBO miniseries)
Likelihood of accepting an offer: Possible
Speaking of "Watchmen" and Ozymandias, the character also served as a perfect Voldemort audition for another actor: Jeremy Irons. He might have more of an edge, however, seeing as Irons' "Watchmen" was an HBO series like "Harry Potter" will be. The actor also has a celebrated history of playing theatrical bad guys, including in the original "Dungeons and Dragons" movie and voicing Scar in Disney's "The Lion King."
Whether or not Irons would take the role is up in the air. He once got himself in hot water claiming gay marriage would "debase" the institution itself, but later walked those words very far back. Signing on for "Harry Potter" might bring up old baggage he clearly wants to bury, though the right paycheck and the chance to return to HBO could vanish those concerns right away.
Andy Serkis
Most Slytherin role: Supreme Leader Snoke, "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"
Likelihood of accepting an offer: Likely
Should the HBO crew want to go for the more fantastic, inhuman look Voldemort sported in the books, they may opt for a motion capture performance. This would make Andy Serkis an obvious choice, especially given how great – and underused — he was as Supreme Leader Snoke in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." The actor was upset by the sudden dispatch of this character, and may be itching to venture into similar territory where he can channel those emotions and that style of performance.
If Serkis were interested and offered the role, he likely wouldn't let controversy steer him away. He previously defended Scarlett Johansson's right as an actor to play a trans character, and he has separately lamented the prevalence of cancel culture in the entertainment industry. While this doesn't say much about his personal beliefs, it could imply he thinks such issues should exist outside the arts. However, he may also simply be too busy, as he's recently signed on to direct a new "Lord of the Rings" film.
Mark Strong
Most Slytherin role: Thaal Sinestro, "Green Lantern"
Likelihood of accepting an offer: Very likely
Mark Strong is one of the greatest villainous actors working today — maybe of all time. Unlike many on this list who seem only willing to embrace the world of franchise filmmaking in short bursts, Strong has made his home in it.
This year alone, he has had prominent roles in both "The Batman" spin-off "The Penguin" (which marks his fourth DC Comics role overall) and the "Dune" prequel "Dune: Prophecy" — two big-budget HBO series meant for the most diehard fans of either franchise. This fact alone makes it fairly easy to picture the network keeping him close in mind for a major role in this series. He also played the role of Thaal Sinestro in 2011's much maligned "Green Lantern" film, standing out as the bright yellow highlight of an otherwise icky flick. Even in CGI, he exudes absolute villainy with ease.
As to whether or not Strong would take the role, it's difficult to say — but we're leaning toward yes. In addition to working closely with HBO during their casting search, he has been an outspoken critic of the idea that actors should only act in roles that reflect their private sexuality, which is less an indicator of his opinion on any LGBTQ+ rights issue and more a sign that he draws very clear boundaries around his work, not unlike Andy Serkis. In other words, we don't think he would see taking the role as a stance one way or the other. Whether or not that's true, Strong is, in our opinion, the most likely actor at the moment to be both asked and willing to play Lord Voldemort.