Loki Season 2 Episode 3 Nods To A Thor Character Continually Cut From The MCU

This post contains spoilers for "Loki" season 2, episode 3.

The fate of the multiverse is at stake in the latest season of "Loki," as the Time Variance Authority's beating heart, the Temporal Loom, is currently at risk of being destabilized. A panicked OB (Ke Huy Quan) explains that the Loom requires the temporal aura of its creator to return back to baseline — however, as He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) has been dead for quite some time, all hopes are pinned on a rogue Miss Minutes (voiced by Tara Strong), who is secretly working with ex-TVA employee Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) since she dipped off the TVA's radar. As the duo journey back to the past, so do Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Mobius (Owen Wilson), who are desperate to avert the catastrophe that might erase every timeline that exists.

The 1983 Chicago World Fair seems to be the destination that holds all the answers, and as Loki and Mobius look around the area, they notice an Asgardian exhibit with three statues: Thor, Odin, and Balder. While Loki is baffled by the inaccuracy of the statues, Mobius muses why Balder is even there, as barely anyone knows about him. Loki's absence from the exhibit leads the two to banter, and Loki makes a jestful swipe at Balder's height. Balder's inclusion might feel baffling indeed, as he has never been mentioned in the "Thor" movies, despite being originally included in almost all of them.

As the poor dude never made the cut in the MCU, "Loki" finds a fun way to include Balder in a situation that adds levity to a high-stakes scenario. But who is Balder, and why hasn't he made an appearance in the MCU yet? Let's find out.