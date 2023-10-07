Loki Season 2: Ke Huy Quan's OB Is Just Data From The Goonies (In The Best Ways Possible)

Spoilers for the "Loki" season 2 premiere follow.

When news first dropped that Ke Huy Quan was officially joining the MCU in the second season of "Loki" (check out /FIlm's review), longtime fans of the beloved actor could hardly contain themselves. After bursting back through the gates of Hollywood after winning the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his multi-layered performance in "Everything Everywhere All At Once," the continuation of the Quan-naissance was all but assured.

For a certain generation, Quan will always be immortalized as a certain archeologist's sidekick in "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" and, perhaps even more revered for his role as the bumbling young inventor Data in Richard Donner's "The Goonies." Along with all the other neighborhood kids from the wrong side of the tracks, Data teamed up with Mikey, Mouth, and Chunk to uncover the pirate treasure hidden by One-Eyed Willie to save their childhood homes. Looking back, it's debatable whether Data's inventions such as the pincers of power chattering teeth and his suction cup belt actually aided them in their quest. But Data was always a loyal friend and a tried-and-true goonie for life.

In "Loki" season 2, Quan joins forces with Mobius (Owen Wilson) and Loki (Tom Hiddleston) for a much different kind of team-up with the fate of the known universe hanging in the balance. Playing a quirky cosmic tinkerer named Ouroboros (OB for short), Quan's first appearance in the MCU timeline introduces him as a one-man tech department for the Time Variance Authority (TVA). Undeniably, OB bears a striking resemblance to Data to the point where they could almost be variants of each other. If Data found himself amid the countless gadgets and gizmos inside the Repairs & Advancements department of the TVA, he'd probably be just as infinitely cheerful as OB is when we first meet him.