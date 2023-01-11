Ke Huy Quan Is Down To Play Short Round Again In An Indiana Jones Spin-Off

Indiana Jones isn't the only one who's back for another adventure in front of mainstream audiences. Ke Huy Quan used to be known for playing Indy's brave sidekick Short Round in "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" and for his role as the bumbling young inventor Data in Richard Donner's underground adventure "The Goonies." This week, that all changed when Quan won the Golden Globe award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance as Waymond Wang in "Everything Everywhere All at Once." It was the first time since 1984 (the same year that "Temple of Doom" was released) that an actor of Asian descent won the category. That year, actor Haing S. Ngor was awarded the trophy for his work in "The Killing Fields." Quan's all-encompassing performance in "Everything Everywhere All at Once" ("EEAAO" for short) has redefined and reinvigorated the former child actor's entire career, giving him carte blanche to choose any future roles he wants.

To kick off the next phase of Quan's career, he'll be seen in season 2 of "Loki" on Disney+, an announcement that was revealed at the D23 Expo back in September. With the Ke Huy Quan-naissance now in full gear, it's only natural that the now in-demand actor would be asked about reprising his role as Short Round. Who knows? Now that Quan is officially in business with the house of mouse where the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Lucasfilm also reside, a cameo in the new "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" is entirely possible. Harrison Ford has even said in the past that he would have loved to see a character like Short Round in "Star Wars," so there's always a chance Quan could pop up in that galaxy as well. Maybe even a Short Round spinoff?