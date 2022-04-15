Harrison Ford Wanted A Character Like Short Round In Star Wars, According To Ke Huy Quan

All aboard the Ke Huy Quan-aissance. It's been almost 40 years since Quan made his auspicious debut as a child actor (credited as Jonathan Ke Quan) in "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom." Quan was 13 years old when the movie hit theaters, and he was living the dream of any '80s kid: playing Harrison Ford's sidekick in a Steven Spielberg film.

When we first meet Quan's character, Short Round, in "Temple of Doom," he's behind the wheel of a getaway cab, but his legs aren't even long enough to reach the pedals so he has to wear elevator shoes. Now, those legs are throwing kicks at mall security guards as the 50-year-old Quan wields a fanny pack like nunchucks in Daniels' new film, "Everything Everywhere All at Once."

In "Everything Everywhere All at Once," Quan plays Waymond Wang, husband to Michelle Yeoh's protagonist, Evelyn, who finds herself jumping from the IRS office across the multiverse in what's been described as "a tax-season 'It's a Wonderful Life.'" The role is a comeback one for Quan, whose only other acting credit in the last 20 years was "Finding 'Ohana" in 2021.

Over the years, Quan has worked behind the camera as an assistant director and a fight choreographer on Asian films, but seeing him back onscreen and all grown up in "Everything Everywhere All at Once" might vindicate the inner child of anyone who grew up living vicariously through his adventures in "The Goonies" and alongside Indiana Jones. While looking back on his career, Quan recently tweeted a photo of him and Ford on the set of "Temple of Doom," writing, "Me and Harrison Ford just chilling before he said he wished there was a character like me in Star Wars."

"Temple of Doom" came out the year after "Return of the Jedi," the final film in the original "Star Wars" trilogy. When Ford said he wished there was a character like Quan in "Star Wars," it's possible that he just meant a nice kid. But it's also possible that he meant an Asian character, something "Star Wars" did not really have until Kelly Marie Tran played Rose Tico in "The Last Jedi."