How Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny And Logan Will Be Both Similar And Different, According To James Mangold

More than forty years after "Raiders of the Lost Ark" was released in 1981, the "Indiana Jones" franchise is making a return to craft an end to Harrison Ford's legacy as the title hero. Though "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" may be a coda to Indy's adventures, the film presents a list of firsts for the series. It's the first entry that Disney, not Paramount, is spearheading since the company acquired Lucasfilm in 2012, it's the first time that George Lucas wasn't involved in the production, and perhaps most significantly, it's the first film in the franchise that Steven Spielberg won't direct. Instead, James Mangold will take the reigns and close out Indy's story as he concluded the saga of the X-Men's Wolverine in "Logan."

Spielberg and Lucas had, in fact, floated ideas for a fifth "Indiana Jones" movie shortly after "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" released in 2008. However, the pair didn't get far with any of their plans before Lucas gave control of his studio and the project over to Kathleen Kennedy. David Koepp, who wrote "Crystal Skull," as well as a Jonathan Kasdan, son of "Raiders of the Lost Ark" co-scribe Lawrence Kasdan, were both attached at different points to the screenplay, and Spielberg was still signed on for years until finally relinquishing his job to Mangold in 2020. The new director brought on a fresh set of screenwriters, Jez and John-Henry Butterworth, who both helped write Mangold's previous film "Ford v Ferrari," to collaborate on a new script as a trio.