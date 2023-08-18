Owen Wilson Expects One New Loki Season 2 Character To Be An Instant Fan Favorite

While Quan has kept his character's identity a secret, he's previously spoken about what it was like to film "Loki," telling the "Happy Sad Confused Podcast that "we laughed so hard, and I didn't want that shoot to end." He also revealed that Hiddleston himself had a bit of a fan moment over Quan, geeking out about his "Indiana Jones" role and acting "so cute and kind" toward the actor. In his own interview with ET, Quan said "Loki" season 2 is set to be "really good," and that "if you're a 'Loki' fan, I think we will make you very happy."

It's likely that Wilson predicted Quan's character will be lovable because Quan himself is so lovable, but if O.B. does turn out to be Ouroboros, that's all the better. If the name Ouroboros sounds familiar, it's probably because the symbol of the ouroboros — a snake eating its own tail — has been co-opted often in popular culture, lending fictional organizations a vague sense of mystery. Originally, as Encyclopedia Brittanica notes, Ouroboros was an Egyptian symbol emblematic of rebirth, unity, and constant change. It was later used in alchemy.

In Marvel comics, the ouroboros has appeared sporadically, mostly in association with villains. As ScreenRant notes, Silver Surfer once went head to head with an Admiral Ouroboros in a time loop-themed saga, while Doctor Doom attempted to snatch a magical item called the Oculus Ouroboros in a 1993 issue of "Doctor Strange, Sorcerer Supreme." More recently, "Marvel Contest of Champions" introduced a villain group called Ouroboros featuring members like Red Skull. I have a hard time believing Quan's O.B. (who, again, may not actually even be Ouroboros) is anything but a plucky hero, but we'll find out for certain when "Loki" returns on Disney+ on October 6, 2023.