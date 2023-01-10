Ke Huy Quan Landed His Everything Everywhere All At Once Role With An Assist From One Of The Goonies

In a 2015 interview with the Daily Mail, actor Jeff Cohen recalled the disheartening experience of growing up in Hollywood. Jeff Cohen might be best known for playing the role of Lawrence "Chunk" Cohen in Richard Donner's 1985 adventure film "The Goonies," a nostalgic mainstay for kids of a certain generation. In the interview, Cohen talks about how being typecast as a "funny fat kid" left his choice of roles limited, and that he was constantly competing for the same parts with only a few other notable actors. He ended up retiring from acting at a young age, and eventually went into entertainment law. Donner helped Cohen pay for law school. These days, he runs the Cohen Garner Law Group, and wrote the book "The Dealmaker's Ten Commandments: Ten Essential Tools for Business Forged in the Trenches of Hollywood." He specialized in helping actors and Hollywood players negotiate deals.

Cohen, now 48, was able to ply his trade recently for his "Goonies" co-star Ke Huy Quan. As fans of Donner's films know, Quan played the plucky inventor Data when the actor was just 13. Quan had come to prominence the previous year with his appearance in Steven Spielberg's "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom," and continued to work throughout the 1980s and 1990s in various notable roles. Quan played regular roles on the American TV shows "Together We Stand" and "Head of the Class," and the Chinese series "The Big Eunuch and the Little Carpenter." In 1998, Quan retired from acting to attend college.

In what has been a widely touted comeback story, Quan returned to the big screen in 2022 in Daniels' acclaimed film "Everything Everywhere All at Once."

But although the "Goonies" co-stars hadn't worked together in a long time, Quan, as revealed in a roundtable with the Hollywood Reporter, negotiated his contract for his big comeback film with Cohen's legal expertise.