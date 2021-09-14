Tim Roth Explains Why He's Returning To The MCU In She-Hulk

Nobody could have blamed Tim Roth for being too busy to fit any more unexpected Marvel appearances into his schedule these days, as the British actor is currently promoting his latest film "Sundown" and will next be seen alongside Neal McDonough (who coincidentally made an appearance in the MCU himself as Dum Dum Dugan in "Captain America: The First Avenger") and Ron Perlman in "The Jesuit," written by Paul Schrader. But to the delight of many fans, Roth's one-time villainous Abomination appeared out of nowhere in an underground fight club of sorts in "Shang-Chi" and will once again reprise the role for the legal comedy series, "She-Hulk." THR caught up with the actor and, during the course of their interview, talk soon turned to his upcoming appearance in "She-Hulk" and the reasons why Roth accepted the role in the first place.

"I did The Incredible Hulk years ago, just because I thought my kids would be embarrassed by it. I did it for them and I really enjoyed making it. So when they came to me and said: 'We're adapting the She-Hulk thing. Can you come back as that character again?' I was like, sure. It should be fun. I was very surprised though because it was difficult at first. It was only when Mark Ruffalo came in to shoot his stuff [reprising his role as Bruce Banner] that I went: 'Oh, that's how you do it! With a sense of humor!'"

If you ask me, taking on a blockbuster role just for the sake of embarrassing your kids is as valid a reason as it gets. It's a nice bonus that Tim Roth apparently had so much fun with the part, despite "The Incredible Hulk" mostly being forgotten as a relic of the early MCU. But one of the pleasures of any franchise that runs for as long as the MCU has is that it allows the opportunity to draw unexpected connections and pay off earlier setups that most fans assumed would never happen (also see: the "F&F" franchise). Getting more of Roth's Abomination in both "Shang-Chi" and "She-Hulk" absolutely counts and, as Roth referenced in his above quote, acting opposite Mark Ruffalo's Bruce as opposed to Ed Norton's should be fascinating in its own right.

"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" is currently playing in theaters and "She-Hulk" will debut on Disney+ sometime in 2022.