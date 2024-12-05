HBO's Harry Potter TV Series May Have Found Its New Severus Snape

If indeed Essiedu will play Professor Severus Snape, the potions master who acts highly intimidating and villainous toward Harry Potter before more shadings to his character are revealed, then the actor has one major hurdle in his way: Alan Rickman, who despite his reservations about the films, gave Snape an indelible look and voice that has become synonymous with the character to even non-fans. It's a big risk for any actor, but one glance at Essiedu's filmography reveals that the actor is more than happy to take big swings with his choice of roles and projects.

In addition to appearing in various BBC TV miniseries (a staple of theatrically-trained British actors), Essiedu has starred in challenging shows like "I May Destroy You" and "The Lazarus Project." His feature film work is just as daring, especially his turn as James in Alex Garland's heavily polarizing folk horror film "Men." Even his latest appearance in this year's "The Outrun" opposite Saoirse Ronan marks him as an actor to watch, given his willingness to play morally ambiguous characters truthfully.

Snape is, of course, one of the most famously morally ambiguous figures in pop culture, so it's no surprise that the "Harry Potter" series would want to put Essiedu's prowess with such material to good use. Ultimately, like any project, Essiedu will be at the mercy of the script and direction of the eventual series, if indeed he appears in it at all. Let's hope that his likely casting is an indicator of where this "Potter" series is going, because then it may mean it'll at least be worth watching.