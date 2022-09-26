Severus Snape Actor Alan Rickman Didn't Like The Harry Potter Movies And Kept Trying To Quit

The "Harry Potter" franchise of books and films has a frighteningly loyal fanbase. Even over 10 years after the final film of the series was released, fans still talk about and base their entire personalities around "Harry Potter." For them, the actors who brought their favorite story to the big screen are legends. But not all of those legends enjoyed being part of the franchise.

Alan Rickman did not count himself among the legions of "Potterheads," according to his recently revealed diary entries. Rickman, who portrayed the cold and mysterious Severus Snape in all eight of the "Harry Potter" movies, has never been afraid to criticize films in the past. An actor of his caliber is often given some leeway in being a bit rude about projects they see as beneath them. But to see how poorly he felt filming "Harry Potter," and how often he considered leaving, is a bit of a surprise considering his long run as Snape.

Rickman, also known for his roles in movies like "Die Hard" and "Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves," died in 2016. But with the surfacing of his show business-focused diaries, we've gained more insights into the mind and opinions of the man behind the tragic Professor Snape.