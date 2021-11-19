How Chris Columbus Convinced A Reluctant Alan Rickman To Star In Harry Potter

Chris Columbus is conductor of the nostalgia train, but considering this year marks the 20th anniversary of "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone," we'll let it slide. In a recent interview with the AV Club, Columbus let loose and told all sorts of behind the scenes stories about the making of the first film. If you're a potterhead, it has to be an especially exciting time, but even if you're only casually interested in what's going on, it is fascinating to see how an incredibly successful and formative movie gets made. And clearly, Columbus is down to dish all of the details.

One of the more interesting tidbits to come out of his AV Club chat involves the late, great Alan Rickman, who fully embodied the role of Severus Snape, Hogwarts' cruel potions master. According to Columbus, Rickman was apprehensive about taking the role and was worried about being typecast as a go-to villain. As Columbus explains:

"I remember [producer] David Heyman and myself had to do the British actor's dinner tour for quite some time. We went out to dinner with Richard Harris to convince him, and Maggie Smith to convince her. Alan Rickman was the same, and he was reluctant because he didn't want to be typecast as a villain, particularly after Die Hard, and I guess Robin Hood [Prince Of Thieves]."