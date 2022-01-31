The Outrun: Saoirse Ronan To Lead Memoir Adaptation From The Unforgivable Director

Despite establishing herself multiple times over as one of the most talented young actors around, one glance at Saoirse Ronan's filmography suggests she has carefully gone out of her way to pick and choose her projects in recent years with an eye on only the most interesting and promising roles. After the one-two-three punch of "Little Women," "Ammonite," and a brief but memorable appearance in "The French Dispatch," Ronan is now joining a buzzy new production based on a best-selling memoir. Titled "The Outrun," the adaptation will be directed and co-written by Nora Fingscheidt, most well-known for directing last year's Sandra Bullock and Viola Davis-starring movie, "The Unforgivable," for Netflix. If you ask me, after missing out on the Academy Award for Best Actress every other year since 2015, well, nobody could blame Ronan for outright gunning for that Oscar with this project.

The details on this new production come from Variety, and its report describes Ronan as playing a woman named Rona, a character that has just recently been released from a stint in rehab for alcoholism and returns home to the Orkney Islands in Scotland (it's not Ireland, but maybe Ronan will actually get to use her natural accent!) after over ten years away. According to the plot description, her visit to her homeland helps her as she "reconnects with the dramatic landscape where she grew up" and uncovers childhood memories that "merge with the more recent challenging events that have set her on the path to recovery." Check out all the details below!