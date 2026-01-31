What The Cast Of KPop Demon Hunters Looks Like In Real Life

As if it couldn't become an even bigger success than it already was, it's finally been made official – Mattel is making action figures based on "KPop Demon Hunters." Oh. And, y'know, it's also now the most-watched Netflix movie of all time. If you care about that sort of thing.

The 2025 animated film has been a cultural phenomenon that has enchanted global audiences with the same force K-pop itself did in the late 2010s. In addition to dominating Netflix's streaming charts, it executed a tidy theatrical run (in spite of the streamer's release philosophy), produced multiple chart-topping, mainstream singles, and earned itself Academy Award nominations for Best Original Song and Best Animated Feature Film. As of writing, it seems likely to win both.

After its release last summer, "KPop Demon Hunters" arguably became the defining movie of 2025. Its cast has certainly been basking in its phenomenal reception, even bringing HUNTR/X to life through live, in-person performances of the songs from the film. This has been a delight for fans of the film, not least of all because they finally get to see the faces behind their new favorite voices. If you find yourself under this movie's spell, you'll be shocked to discover what this all-star cast of voice actors and musicians had been up to before starring in the biggest movie of the year.