No Other Choice Review: Park Chan-Wook's Bleak Satire Is The Tragicomedy 2025 Deserves [NYFF]

If you take a heartfelt drama about a family patriarch abruptly losing the only career he's ever known, mash it together with a social thriller commenting on the ruthless wheels of capitalism grinding us all into the dirt, and inject a pitch-black satirical streak worthy of a Charlie Kaufman screenplay, you might come somewhat close to encapsulating what writer/director Park Chan-wook pulls off with "No Other Choice." Of course, none of those qualifiers really does enough justice to a filmmaker with as unique and distinct a voice as him. Suffice to say, Park Chan-wook has delivered yet another film that only Park Chan-wook could've made — with all the dizzyingly high highs and quietly devastating lows that implies.

It should never look this easy for a movie to feel both timeless and almost disturbingly relevant, but "No Other Choice" (based on the American novel "The Ax" by author Donald E. Westlake) routinely defies convention in every sense of the word. Director Park sets the tone as soon as the opening scene, depicting a sun-splashed portrait of the idyllic nuclear family unit. In what may go down as one of the most incisive performances of the year, Lee Byung-hun (of recent "Squid Game" fame) stars as Man-soo, in many ways the quintessential barbeque-grilling dad and doting husband straight out of a dollar-store greeting card. His highly-specialized (and lucrative) occupation in the paper-making industry provides him with everything he could've ever wanted: a gorgeous house, a pair of charismatic dogs, and his remarkably resolute wife Mi-ri (a scene-stealing Son Ye-jin) and two gifted children, who he tends to wrap in bear hugs for minutes at a time. "I've got it all," he blissfully proclaims early on ... which might as well be a challenge to the unseen gods, daring them to rain down enough chaos and turmoil befitting of a Greek tragedy, though reimagined for the absurdities of our 2025 reality.

The sardonic and unexpectedly laugh-out-loud script delivers on this promise (threat?) and then some, quickly and cruelly ripping Man-soo's job away from him in as mundanely modern a twist as it gets. Solar Paper has been bought out by an American rival, leading to a downsizing effort fronted by mass layoffs. No amount of prepared and faux-inspirational speeches directed at his corporate overlords (which he hastily scribbles on his hand in one of the funniest recurring character tics in recent memory) can save the day, not when his own quarter of a century of gainful employment goes up in smoke. Stripped of his own sense of self-worth and purpose, Man-soo reluctantly braces himself for life on the unemployment line. The dehumanizing process of endless interviews, group therapy sessions filled with hollow words of affirmation, and even actual begging for a job outside of a men's room steadily chip away at him — and soon births a murderous plot. From that point on, settle in for the bleakest and most amusing tragicomedy you'll see all year.