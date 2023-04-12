The Sympathizer Trailer: Robert Downey Jr. Plays Multiple Characters In The New HBO Series

You like one Robert Downey, Jr., yes, but what about several of them? That seems to have been the pitch behind "The Sympathizer," HBO Max's — sorry, make that Max now, per Warner Bros. Discovery's new rebranding effort — new limited series from acclaimed South Korean filmmaker Park Chan-wook. The explosive story is based on author Viet Thanh Nguyen's Pulitzer Prize-winning book of the same name and is led by "Cowboy Bepop" star Hoa Xuande as a North Vietnamese spy hiding in plain sight in the United States. Set during the waning days of the Vietnam War, the politically charged thriller promises to retain all the potency of the original novel. Oh, and Downey, Jr. shows up to portray several different characters in wildly different getups, representing various elements of U.S. bureaucracy.

As part of a special presentation earlier today, Warner Bros. Discovery unveiled the new trailer for "The Sympathizer" for all to see. After years of Downey, Jr. cashing paychecks in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it's downright refreshing to see the movie star take on much more challenging projects between Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" and now this. Believe us, this trailer needs to be seen to be believed — and not just for the master of disguise of it all. You can check it out below!