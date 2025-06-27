Squid Game Season 3 Review: The Netflix Hit Comes To An Inevitable Underwhelming Conclusion

"Squid Game" comes to an inevitable and somewhat underwhelming conclusion with season 3, made up of a group of episodes that really should be considered "season 2.0" rather than a whole new installment. The Netflix mega-hit from South Korea became a cultural phenomenon after it first arrived, probably because so many of us can relate to the series' themes of being desperate to get out of debt under the crush of capitalism. While season 1 built up a hellish world where cash-strapped contestants competed to survive deadly children's games for a big prize, seasons 2 and now 3 have an uber-cynical, extra unpleasant attitude spelling out what was perhaps the show's ultimate theme all along: when the chips are down, people are inherently horrible.

I don't even disagree with that assessment: people are often horrible! But for "Squid Game" to take us through three violent seasons and conclude in a manner that seems to be saying little more than "Everything sucks, what more did you expect?" feels like a bit of a letdown. But perhaps it was the only logical ending the show could employ (until Netflix launches the American spin-off with David Fincher working behind-the-scenes).

In season 2 (read my review here), "Squid Game" season 1 winner Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) returned to the games he already beat for two reasons. First, he wanted to bring the games down from the inside. And second, he wanted to prove to the mysterious, masked Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) running the show that people, despite all their flaws, were ultimately good. Even after having played the games once, Gi-hun was steadfast in his belief that people will always do the right thing. He was in for a rude awakening.