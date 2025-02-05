Squid Game's Most Divisive Characters Confirmed For Season 3 By Netflix

Although season 1 of "Squid Game" was a massive critical and ratings success, there was one element that rubbed viewers the wrong way: the VIPs. In the seventh episode, "VIPs," a handful of (mostly American) rich guys visit the games to spectate. They're rude, jaded, and their jokes were weird and bad. A lot of this felt intentional, like part of the writers' commentary on how wealth can make you a worse person, but it still didn't make for pleasant viewing.

That's why a lot of fans were relieved when season 2 of "Squid Game" didn't involve those VIPs, but it turns out they celebrated too fast. The VIPs didn't appear simply because season 2 only covered the first few games of the competition; in season 1, they didn't show up until the penultimate game, and that sure seems to be the case again as we head into season 3. In a recent promotional tweet for the third (and likely final) season, dropping on Netflix June 27, fans got another glimpse of the VIP room. The focus of the picture is on the Front Man, but one of the masked VIPs can be seen in the background.

Prepare for the final game. Here's your first look at Squid Game Season 3 photos, premiering June 27. #NextOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/3j8yUaOccK — Squid Game (@squidgame) January 30, 2025

It's clear that whatever the penultimate event of this year's "Squid Game" may be, those obnoxious VIPs will once again be around to provide their obnoxious commentary. Will they be the same VIPs from last time, or will we find out that the games are attended by a new group of evil rich people each time? And perhaps more importantly, will these VIPs be fleshed out more than they were in season 1? Season 2 made the bold choice of giving one of the pink guards her own nuanced storyline, one that really helped shine an extra light on how these games operate. Perhaps the final season of "Squid Game" will give the VIPs a similar treatment.