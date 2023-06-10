Is Community Part Of The Marvel Cinematic Universe? Let's Play Fan Theory Detective

It's strange to think about, but a lot of pop culture nowadays is an indirect result of Dan Harmon. The once uniquely meta comedic sensibilities of both his big shows have since bled into a large part of the entire superhero genre, not just because of the shows' influence but because so many of the screenwriters and directors behind both shows have gone on to work on Marvel Cinematic Universe films. Before the Russo Brothers made "Avengers: Endgame," they were directing some of the paintball episodes of "Community." Before he wrote "Ant-Man: Quantumania," Jeff Loveness was writing that "Vat of Acid" episode of "Rick and Morty."

And although Harmon's shows constantly throw in digs at the MCU — most notably, Jeff and Annie repeatedly disparage those "flavorless, unremarkable Marvel moves" in the series finale — the actors don't seem to share the same disapproval. Danny Pudi, Jim Rash, Ken Jeong, Yvette Nicole Brown, Donald Glover, and Brie Larson have all made MCU appearances. Even Joel McHale got his own cameo in "Spider-Man 2," playing the smarmy banker who denies Peter and Aunt May a loan. (Thanks to "No Way Home," this now sort of kind of counts as an MCU appearance.)

So, is it possible that the universes of "Community" and the MCU are somehow the same? Short answer: no, definitely not. The longer, more profitable answer: perhaps. It may seem silly to look too deep into this, but I'm the same guy who dedicated 4,000 words to figuring out the identity of the Ass Crack Bandit, so silliness is not an issue for me. But first, let's look at the origin of this theory.