KPop Demon Hunters Star's Must-Watch Rom-Com K-Drama Is Perfect For The Office Fans

As Netflix's animated movie "KPop Demon Hunters" shatters all kinds of streaming records, millions of viewers worldwide are being introduced to its South Korean cast and their musical talents. This includes Ahn Hyo-seop, who plays Jinu, the leader of the movie's demonic rival pop group the Saja Boys, with Andrew Choi providing Jinu's singing voice. Of course, Ahn has been a live-action lead actor for years and has starred in several popular K-dramas (the blanket term for South Korean scripted television shows). For those looking for a rom-com featuring Ahn after his charismatic turn in "KPop Demon Hunters" and its chart-topping success, they should check out "Business Proposal."

Premiering in 2022, "Business Proposal" stars Ahn as Kang Tae-moo, the newly installed CEO of a major food corporation in Korea. At the behest of his grandfather, who runs his corporation's parent company, Tae-moo goes on a blind date with Shin Ha-ri (Kim Se-jeong), unaware that she works for his business. Ha-ri, not expecting a date with her CEO, keeps this fact a secret from him, along with her true identity. To appease his grandfather, Tae-moo then persuades Ha-ri to pose as his fiancée, further complicating the screwball comedy web of romantic deception.

With its universal comedic qualities and a convoluted workplace romance at the center of its story, here's why "Business Proposal" will also appeal to fans of "The Office."