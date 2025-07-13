KPop Demon Hunters Star's Must-Watch Rom-Com K-Drama Is Perfect For The Office Fans
As Netflix's animated movie "KPop Demon Hunters" shatters all kinds of streaming records, millions of viewers worldwide are being introduced to its South Korean cast and their musical talents. This includes Ahn Hyo-seop, who plays Jinu, the leader of the movie's demonic rival pop group the Saja Boys, with Andrew Choi providing Jinu's singing voice. Of course, Ahn has been a live-action lead actor for years and has starred in several popular K-dramas (the blanket term for South Korean scripted television shows). For those looking for a rom-com featuring Ahn after his charismatic turn in "KPop Demon Hunters" and its chart-topping success, they should check out "Business Proposal."
Premiering in 2022, "Business Proposal" stars Ahn as Kang Tae-moo, the newly installed CEO of a major food corporation in Korea. At the behest of his grandfather, who runs his corporation's parent company, Tae-moo goes on a blind date with Shin Ha-ri (Kim Se-jeong), unaware that she works for his business. Ha-ri, not expecting a date with her CEO, keeps this fact a secret from him, along with her true identity. To appease his grandfather, Tae-moo then persuades Ha-ri to pose as his fiancée, further complicating the screwball comedy web of romantic deception.
With its universal comedic qualities and a convoluted workplace romance at the center of its story, here's why "Business Proposal" will also appeal to fans of "The Office."
Why fans of The Office will love Business Proposal
To be clear, the central couple in "Business Proposal" are not Korean analogues to Jim Halpert and Pam Beesly from "The Office." The love story doesn't necessarily revolve around will-they/won't-they dynamics but a string of secrets and false fronts that leads to genuine romance. Like John Krasinski and Jenna Fischer, though, Ahn Hyo-seop and Kim Se-jeong have a palpable on-screen chemistry that is cute to see blossom and thrive. And much like "The Office," there is a solid secondary romance that forms throughout the series with its own amorous and humorous foibles.
For audiences outside of Korea, the sense of humor in "Business Proposal" is broad and universal enough to transcend any language or cultural differences. It's also a screwball romantic comedy that perhaps runs more heavily on slapstick than many of its rom-com contemporaries. This extends to the workplace to a degree, but the humor is primarily fueled by the awkward circumstances surrounding Tae-moo and Ha-ri's relationship. Like any rom-com worth its salt, "Business Proposal" effectively blends its love stories with solid gags, expertly managing that tonal balance.
One of the best K-dramas of all time, even viewers not overly familiar with K-dramas should check out "Business Proposal."