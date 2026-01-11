10 Best Movies Of 2025, According To Rotten Tomatoes

Chinese director Jia Zhangke is an enormous name in his home country, particularly because he's the founder of the Pingyao International Film Festival and is generally considered one of the republic's very best auteurs; in fact, his 2006 film "Still Life" won the coveted Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival. So what about his critically adored 2025 film "Caught by the Tides," which earned 99% on Rotten Tomatoes?

The story focuses on the decades-long relationship between aspiring singer and model Qiao Qiao (Zhao Tao), who's having a secret relationship with her boss Guao Bin (Li Zhubin) before he leaves their province to try and earn money elsewhere. The two live separately for some time, with the duo conducting their lives independently. When the film comes to a close, they reunite during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Caught by the Tides" actually uses footage that Jia spent years collecting and archiving; as he told The Film Stage in an interview, "During 1999 and 2000 was the time I had my first DV camera, so I would usually aimlessly go about shooting footage. This is a habit I still maintain up to this day, and I have a lot of raw footage using different types of cameras and captures throughout the years." When he saw that he had footage that lined up with his movie's intended timeline, he was struck by inspiration and mixed his previous footage with his fictional story. "On the one hand, you have the actual documentary-type of reality, and then you have the fictional, creative reality. By combining these two, you create the realities that these characters can somehow position themselves in." It worked, and critics loved "Caught in the Tides."