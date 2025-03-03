The K-Drama Based On One Of Agatha Christie's Most Beloved Novels

Whether it's overlooked historical Westerns or even Zac Efron movies, K-dramas — South Korean live-action scripted television — take their inspiration from a myriad of sources. For the 2018 mystery series "Ms. Ma, Nemesis," the Korean show was heavily influenced by classic British author Agatha Christie. More specifically, as evidenced by its title, "Ms. Ma, Nemesis" was based on the 1971 novel "Nemesis," the final book Christie wrote starring her famous recurring detective Miss Marple. And while "Ms. Ma, Nemesis" goes beyond the 1971 novel, its adaptation of one of Agatha Christie's best books makes this K-drama stand out.

"Ms. Ma, Nemesis" stars Kim Yunjin as a wealthy heiress who is falsely convicted and incarcerated for the murder of her daughter. Escaping from prison to track down the real culprit and clear her name, the woman decides to use her deductive crime-solving skills in solving other cases. She does this by working under an assumed name, Ma Ji-won, and relocating to a small town to avoid attracting the attention of the police detective (Jung Woong-in) hunting her. Ms. Ma is joined by Seo Eun-ji (Ko Sung-hee), a young woman claiming to be her niece, living with her presumed aunt.

The series has a respectable 7.2 rating on IMDb, though remains a largely overlooked K-drama in North America.