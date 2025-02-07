10 Best Agatha Christie Books Ranked

Agatha Christie is the second best-selling author of all time, behind only William Shakespeare. Upon reading just one of her books, it's easy to see why her mysteries have continued entertaining audiences long after her death. She crafted compelling twists and engaging protagonists, with Hercule Poirot being her most brilliant creation, but she also wrote adventures starring Miss Marple and Parker Pyne in case anyone wanted a break for Hercule every now and then.

Christie's novels have been adapted many times over into movies, stage plays, and television shows, and she's inspired generations of mystery writers. Writer/director Rian Johnson even said he looked toward Christie for inspiration when figuring out how to take "Glass Onion" in a new direction after "Knives Out." It's easy to see why, as she was prone to playing with genres. Though her books may have largely been mysteries, there were also elements of comedy and horror thrown in for good measure. From Raymond Chandler to Dashiell Hammett, there are certainly plenty of other great mystery writers, but no one ever did it quite like Christie.

Anyone looking for a good place to start with Christie's bibliography should peruse this list of the best Agatha Christie books of all time, assembled by yours truly, a UCLA English grad. Don't worry about having any surprises spoiled for you: While I'll go over the basic set-up of each book, there won't be any revelations as far as who the killer is. You can discover that on your own.