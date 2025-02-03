The Three Perfect Agatha Christie Movies, According To Rotten Tomatoes

What are the hallmarks of a best-selling Agatha Christie novel? Crisp, accessible prose and memorable characters culminate into classic murder mysteries that have stood the test of time. There's also a sprinkling of clever sleight of hand, where subtle, essential clues are peppered right up to the big reveal hiding in plain sight. Although her stories make little space for what might be termed as morally grey, this very insistence on treating morality as an easily definable standard grants us comfort in a messy, volatile world. This is also why Christie's brand of escapist fiction makes for good adaptations, with figures like Hercule Poirot or Miss Jane Marple steering these quasi-fantastical detective stories.

Christie's oeuvre has been adapted across mediums, including film, from 1928's mystery drama "The Passing of Mr. Quinn" to the more recent Kenneth Branagh-helmed "A Haunting in Venice." In terms of television adaptations, a chunk of these titles revolve around Poirot, as seen in "Agatha Christie's Poirot," which ran between 1989 and 2013, spanning 70 episodes. A counterpart ITV series titled "Agatha Christie's Marple" also ran for nine years, taking a more inspired approach of infusing the classic mysteries with fresh elements. Additionally, certified Christie best-sellers like "Death on the Nile" and "The Murder of Roger Ackroyd" got the graphic novel treatment, while a handful of her murder mysteries were re-molded into fun hidden-object and point-and-click video games (like 2016's "Agatha Christie: The ABC Murders").

Keeping such an astounding and diverse body of adaptations in mind, it can be rather tricky to rank Agatha Christie movies in terms of their perfection. Well, if we are to consider Rotten Tomatoes as a metric for "perfection," there are three movies that meet the criteria of sporting a 100% on the Tomatometer. Let's unpack each of these adaptations.