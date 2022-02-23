Kenneth Branagh Wants To Adapt Miss Marple And Start The Agatha Christie Cinematic Universe

I'm not a devotee of Agatha Christie, though I loved all I've read from her. From what I know,, though, Miss Marple and Hercule Poirot, while contemporaries, have never appeared in the books together.

Kenneth Branagh has directed and starred in retellings of Christie's novels including "Murder on the Orient Express" and his current film "Death on the Nile." I really enjoyed the former, and I have yet to see the latter, though both films have dealt with controversial actors in the cast. Johnny Depp in "Murder on the Orient Express," and Armie Hammer and Letitia Wright in "Death on the Nile."

Now, I'm not saying I wouldn't be okay with this idea of a Christie-verse. I enjoy detective films, and the idea of two brilliant sleuths meeting up to solve a crime is great, despite the fact that it wasn't something that happened in the books. I think it's just the "Christie-verse" thing that is jarring. Maybe it's just that an anything-verse sounds like a cash grab. Of course, all film product is made to generate cash. I don't mean that it shouldn't. I guess I've finally reached the point where I hear that things are interconnected and I groan. It's not Branagh's fault I feel like this. I mean, Agatha Christie has a universe with all her work, and I believe there are even some characters that appear in both Poirot and Marples' worlds.