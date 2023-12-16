How The Murder, She Wrote Movie Will Modernize Jessica Fletcher [Exclusive]

The screenwriting duo and former Wall Street Journal reporters seem to see the leap from case-of-the-week television to a feature-length film not as an impossible task, but as a chance to get creative. Angelo explained:

"It's been really fun to take a character who was constrained by the limits of broadcast television in the eighties and nineties — she's not allowed to have too much depth, she's not allowed to have an emotional arc, she's certainly not allowed to make mistakes — and to imagine, in 2023, the possibilities of that character."

This isn't to say that the "Murder, She Wrote" film will be set in 2023 (almost nothing is known about the movie at this point), but that it'll approach the character from a modern perspective and perhaps inject a bit more conflict into her life. "We would never dishonor Jessica Fletcher," Angelo said, getting ahead of folks who might say the heroine should stick solely to solving crimes. "In fact, the opposite. We have watched every episode two or three times. We know the ins and outs of that character and Cabot Cove. And the idea is to render that in three dimensions worthy of movie theater screens." Just as Barbenheimer inspired audiences to dress in their finest hot pink attire, the writers hope "Murder, She Wrote" will inspire its own event movie fashion moment. The film is "a real event that people are going to put on their cardigans, hopefully, and go see," Angelo says. We're so ready for it.

The "Murder, She Wrote" movie does not yet have a release date, but in the meantime, you can catch all 12 seasons of the original series on Peacock.