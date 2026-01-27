Mattel Unveils New KPop Demon Hunters Action Figures And Dolls To Strengthen The Honmoon
"KPop Demon Hunters" became one of the biggest sensations of the year, but Netflix and Sony Pictures Animation certainly weren't anticipating it would become one of the defining movies of 2025. If they were, they would have had a truckload of toys and collectibles ready for kids to grab off shelves. Instead, Mattel is playing catch-up with the first line of "KPop Demon Hunters" dolls and action figures to bring the animated musical fantasy adventure home for playtime.
Hopefully it's not too late to strengthen the honmoon, because Mattel has officially unveiled a fantastic line of fashion dolls, as well as some cool action figures, which will be arriving this fall. Along with HUNTR/X dolls that put Rumi, Mira, and Zoey in their opening performance attire, there's also a set that suits them up in their "Golden" performance wardrobe. Meanwhile, the action figure line will also give us the entire line-up of the Saja Boys.
Let's take a look at the first "KPop Demon Hunters" dolls and action figures below!
The KPOP Demon Hunters dolls are ready for action and singing
First up, the "KPop Demon Hunters" core fashion doll assortment brings Rumi, Mira, and Zoey into battle with shimmering accessories and performance attire. But they're not alone, because Jinu from Saja Boys will also be part of the assortment, appearing in his "Soda Pop" performance outfit.
For those who want to get a little more musical with their "KPop Demon Hunters" dolls, you might want to snag the singing fashion dolls assortment with Rumi, Zoey, and Mira in their performance wardrobe from the "Golden" sequence, each with a bit of a sparkle in their fits. Each of the dolls will have the ability to play sound from the "Golden" performance, though schools that banned some of the movie's demon-centric songs probably won't like that.
Finally, fans looking to send Rumi into action to take down some demons may be interested in the HUNTR/X Battle Rumi Deluxe Fashion Doll, which has 11 posable joins, black tactical gear with sparkly purple accents, and a shimmering Four Tiger Sword accessory.
KPOP Demon Hunters action figures come loaded with accessories
If you're more of an action figure collector, Mattel has you covered there, too. In fact, there will be more action figures than dolls available for fans to get their hands on. While we don't have more than these preview photos, which aren't final, they do give us some idea of what we can expect.
Mattel says these 6-inch scale figures will have 18 points of articulation, as well as an assortment of movie-inspired weapons and accessories. Each character will also have interchangeable hands and faces, presumably allowing for more dynamic posing and facial expressions. (If there's not a face with Mira housing ramen, we will riot.)
The only thing missing from this line-up is Jinu's cat Derpy, who deserves a plush, a doll, and an action figure to go along with all the other toys and collectibles.
Also putting the "action" in action figures, there will be a Rumi & Jinu: Final Battle two-pack that has each character in their look from the film's finale. Along with the interchangeable faces and hands, they'll come with Rumi's Four Tiger Sword, a HUNTR/X light stick, Jinu's guitar, and a Saja Boys light stick.
This looks like a pretty great start to the "KPop Demon Hunters" toy line, but since these won't arrive until fall 2026, we'll be waiting a little while to get our hands on them.