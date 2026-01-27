Mattel Unveils New KPop Demon Hunters Action Figures And Dolls To Strengthen The Honmoon

"KPop Demon Hunters" became one of the biggest sensations of the year, but Netflix and Sony Pictures Animation certainly weren't anticipating it would become one of the defining movies of 2025. If they were, they would have had a truckload of toys and collectibles ready for kids to grab off shelves. Instead, Mattel is playing catch-up with the first line of "KPop Demon Hunters" dolls and action figures to bring the animated musical fantasy adventure home for playtime.

Hopefully it's not too late to strengthen the honmoon, because Mattel has officially unveiled a fantastic line of fashion dolls, as well as some cool action figures, which will be arriving this fall. Along with HUNTR/X dolls that put Rumi, Mira, and Zoey in their opening performance attire, there's also a set that suits them up in their "Golden" performance wardrobe. Meanwhile, the action figure line will also give us the entire line-up of the Saja Boys.

Let's take a look at the first "KPop Demon Hunters" dolls and action figures below!