School Bans KPop Demon Hunters Songs For Their Demon-Themed Content

If there's one thing history has taught us, it's that censorship is always a good idea, hardly ever problematic, and definitely makes kids less interested in whatever it is you're trying to ban. So it is that the young minds of the Lilliput Church of England Infant School in Poole, Dorset, are being well-served by the adults charged with cultivating their fledgling development. The school has taken the brave step of banning students from singing "KPop Demon Hunter" songs because, contrary to what you might think, the threats facing youth these days are not global warming or income inequality or the increasingly fractured nature of our global society, but literal demons.

As the BBC reports, the infant school (kindergarten through to third grade for U.S. readers) has decided the songs of the massively popular Netflix hit movie "KPop Demon Hunters" are not upholding the "Christian ethos" of the institution. Parents received a message explaining how members of the community felt "deeply uncomfortable" with the songs' demon references due to their association with "spiritual forces opposed to God and goodness." The message then asked parents to ensure their children didn't sing the songs at school "out of respect for those who find the themes at odds with their faith."

"KPop Demon Hunters" has become nothing short of a phenomenon and is fast-becoming a replacement for Netflix's biggest IP, "Stranger Things," which is set to wrap up after its fifth season this year. The movie has become the most successful of all time on the streamer, racking up 325.1 million views and even topping the box office following a rare theatrical release. All of which God is presumably watching with indignation. Thankfully, the Lilliput Church of England Infant School is here to uphold Christian values by banning kids from singing.