Netflix's KPop Demon Hunters Has A Surprising Squid Game Connection
It's not hyperbole to say that "KPop Demon Hunters" has taken the world by storm. Nearly two months after the animated film's release on Netflix back in June, it's still the number one film on the streamer in the U.S. and the number two movie worldwide. Stylish animation, sharp writing, catchy songs, and an authentic connection to one of the biggest global musical movements all play into that success. But a lot of credit is also due to the stellar voice cast, led by Arden Cho, Ahn Hyo-seop, May Hong, and Ji-young Yoo.
Deeper down the call sheet, there's another name that you may recognize from a different global Netflix phenomenon based in Korea — Hwang Dong-hyuk's dystopian thriller series "Squid Game." Korean star Lee Byung-hun plays villains in both projects, portraying the notorious Front Man in "Squid Game" and voicing Gwi-Ma, king of the demons, in "KPop Demon Hunters."
It's a testament to Korea's ascendance in global pop culture that Lee has been a major part of two of Netflix's biggest hits over the last several years. However, while Western audiences may not have been familiar with his work before, he was incredibly prolific long before these massive breakouts.
You've likely seen Lee Byung-hun in other movies
Lee Byung-hun is most famous for his work in Korea, which includes the historical TV drama "Mr. Sunshine" and films like "Ashfall," "Joint Security Area," and "I Saw the Devil." But he's also done some Hollywood work — most notably, playing the villainous Storm Shadow in 2009's "G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra" and its 2013 sequel, "G.I. Joe: Retaliation." That same year, he also had a small role in the comic book adaptation "Red 2," and in 2015, he played a T-1000 Terminator in "Terminator Genisys." In 2016, Lee made another Hollywood appearance as one of the titular seven, Billy Rocks, in Antoine Fuqua's "The Magnificent Seven."
So, if you saw any of those back in the day, you caught a bit of Lee's talent years before his global breakout in "Squid Game." While his more recent roles on Netflix have been villains, Lee has had a varied career in Korea, playing all kinds of characters and starring across genres, from action films and thrillers to dramas, period films, and even Westerns.
With Korean shows and films only getting more popular in the U.S. and on the world stage, it's possible that some of Lee's past work could be pulled out of the past for a resurgence among new fans. The "KPop Demon Hunters" fandom is certainly dedicated enough to do it single-handedly, though I suspect they may be slightly more interested in the work of Ahn Hyo-seop. Sorry Lee, but those dreamy half-demon singer boys just hit different. The giant bundle of magic flames gets no respect these days.
"KPop Demon Hunters" is currently streaming on Netflix.