Netflix's KPop Demon Hunters Has A Surprising Squid Game Connection

Lee Byung-hun is most famous for his work in Korea, which includes the historical TV drama "Mr. Sunshine" and films like "Ashfall," "Joint Security Area," and "I Saw the Devil." But he's also done some Hollywood work — most notably, playing the villainous Storm Shadow in 2009's "G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra" and its 2013 sequel, "G.I. Joe: Retaliation." That same year, he also had a small role in the comic book adaptation "Red 2," and in 2015, he played a T-1000 Terminator in "Terminator Genisys." In 2016, Lee made another Hollywood appearance as one of the titular seven, Billy Rocks, in Antoine Fuqua's "The Magnificent Seven."

So, if you saw any of those back in the day, you caught a bit of Lee's talent years before his global breakout in "Squid Game." While his more recent roles on Netflix have been villains, Lee has had a varied career in Korea, playing all kinds of characters and starring across genres, from action films and thrillers to dramas, period films, and even Westerns.

With Korean shows and films only getting more popular in the U.S. and on the world stage, it's possible that some of Lee's past work could be pulled out of the past for a resurgence among new fans. The "KPop Demon Hunters" fandom is certainly dedicated enough to do it single-handedly, though I suspect they may be slightly more interested in the work of Ahn Hyo-seop. Sorry Lee, but those dreamy half-demon singer boys just hit different. The giant bundle of magic flames gets no respect these days.

"KPop Demon Hunters" is currently streaming on Netflix.