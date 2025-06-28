Squid Game Season 3 Finally Reveals How The Front Man Won The Games

Until the flashbacks, the Front Man has enforced a twisted but clear moral code of the game's fairness. This, the show has told us, drives his conflict with Gi-hun: The Front Man shares Il-nam's nihilistic philosophy about humanity's uncaring opportunism that allows him to view Squid Game as a genuine lifeline for the downtrodden. Meanwhile, Gi-hun's belief in good people makes him view the game as senseless slaughter, and his ultimate goal is to bring the operation down.

This struggle between these Squid Game prize money winners with opposing philosophies was the backbone of "Squid Game" season 2. In season 3, the Front Man seemed to gain the upper hand when Gi-hun became jaded and vengeful in the aftermath of the failed uprising and Jung-bae's (Lee Seo-hwan) death. Now, however, it turns out that the Front Man has been standing on clay feet all along. Unlike Gi-hun, he never won the game fairly, and we now know that neither he nor Il-nam have been above rigging the results when the situation calls for it. If nothing else, this makes the Front Man's anger toward the cheating organ traffickers in the season 1 episode "A Fair World" hypocritical, to say the least. Combine this with he and Il-nam both infiltrating the game as players, and the Front Man's superficially earnest attempt to help Gi-hun and the baby seems a lot like a last-ditch attempt to drag his opponent down to his own level.

"Squid Game" has spent plenty of time eroding the moral ground under both Gi-hun and the Front Man. This is fitting, because there are no true winners in Squid Game — only those who die, and those who get a bunch of money.