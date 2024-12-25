How Much Is Squid Game's 45.6 Billion Won Prize Money In Dollars?

Some people would never put their lives on the line for money, but that's exactly what happens in the hit Netflix series "Squid Game," returning for its second season on December 26. In fact, 456 individuals decide to sign up for a series of games that turn out to be extremely deadly. Every time someone dies in the games, either from the games themselves or because they fail and are summarily executed, another 100,000,000 won is added to the prize pot, stored in a giant clear piggy bank suspended from the ceiling. Whoever wins has 100,000,000 won on their head as well, which means that the total prize for the survivor of the squid games is 45.6 billion won. That seems like an absolutely ludicrous amount of money, but how much is it exactly?

We know that the prize money would be enough for a person to completely start their life over and do pretty much whatever they want, joining the wealthy elite and escaping whatever conditions forced them into the games in the first place. But how much is it in U.S. currency, and is it really worth the horror of surviving the games and knowing 455 other desperate people died so you could get it?