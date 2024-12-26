Squid Game Season 2 Episode 3 Has A Front Man Twist That Changes Everything

This article contains spoilers for "Squid Game" season 2

Critics are hailing "Squid Game" season 2 for being bigger and better than its predecessor, and some elements will take viewers by surprise. Episode 3 sees Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) reluctantly return to the deadly competition as a contestant, hoping to shut it down once and for all. That's going to be an arduous task, however, as Hwang In-ho, aka the Front Man (Lee Byung-hun), the guy running the entire operation, has also returned disguised as a player, and that can't be good for anyone.

"Squid Game" season 2, episode 3, reveals that the competition's founders have introduced a new rule. After each game, participants can vote to split the money and leave the game, or stay and play for a chance to win a bigger prize in the next round — which means risking their lives again. The first post-game vote ends in a tie with one person left, participant 001, who reveals himself as the Front Man in the episode's big twist. Naturally, he votes for everyone to stay, essentially guaranteeing more deaths — and more money (yay!) — in the next round.

It could be worse, though, as the participants could be stuck in Netflix's terrible "Squid Game: The Challenge" reality competition, starring in a show that very few people like for an inferior prize. All kidding aside, the Front Man's involvement guarantees some drama in "Squid Game" season 2, but why would he risk his own life performing these tasks when he has a comfortable office job?