5 K-Dramas KPop Demon Hunters Fans Need To Add To Their Netflix Watchlist
Netflix's "KPop Demon Hunters" (which was produced by Sony Pictures Animation) is shattering streaming records when it comes to both the movie itself and its accompanying soundtrack. Blending pop music with South Korean folklore, the film is a stirring reminder that original animation can still thrive, in addition to being a showcase for the universal appeal of Korean supernatural elements. Fortunately, for those looking for more media that shares the stylistic and narrative sensibilities of "KPop Demon Hunters," there are plenty of live-action Korean shows, or K-dramas, that fit this bill. And buoyed by the success of originals like "Squid Game," Netflix has its own growing library of acclaimed K-dramas.
Whether it's other stylish stories that combine the supernatural with romance or just shows with a heavy K-pop focus, there are tons of K-dramas ready for "KPop Demon Hunters" viewers. These series often involve a young woman meeting a breathtakingly good-looking man, who is paranormally more than meets the eye. Even the more grounded shows give their music — which is usually written by some of the biggest K-pop hit-makers in the business — an almost fantastical quality. So, here are five K-dramas that "KPop Demon Hunters" fans need to add to their Netflix watchlist.
Hotel del Luna
Not all paranormal entities in South Korea decide to get into the music business, with the 2019 series "Hotel del Luna" centering on a hotel for the undead in Seoul. The titular hotel is run by Jang Man-wol (Lee Ji-eun), who was cursed to run the establishment after committing a grave sin over a millennium ago. Man-wol is joined by Koo Chan-sung (Yeo Jin-goo) thanks to his late father making a deal for Chan-sung to serve the hotel. Over time, though, Chan-sung not only helps Man-wol in better running the hotel, but the two also gradually fall in love.
K-pop fans will better know Lee Ji-eun by her stage name, IU, which she maintained during her prolific musical career before pivoting to acting. Lee masterfully commands full attention as Man-wol throughout "Hotel del Luna," portraying her as a vapid figure who has grown disillusioned with her lengthy afterlife duty. The supernatural elements, particularly the idea of reincarnation and restless souls, plays heavily into the series, though usually more for laughs than thrills. One of the best K-dramas starring a real-life K-pop idol, "Hotel del Luna" provides viewers with the ghostly love story of a lifetime.
Record of Youth
For those looking for something less paranormal but no less magical, the 2020 series "Record of Youth" features a deep dive into the South Korean entertainment industry. The show stars Park Bo-gum as Sa Hye-jun, a young model from a working class background who dreams of becoming an actor. He is joined by his other friends making their own way in various aspects of the entertainment industry, encountering plenty of challenges along the way. Each episode has at least one memorable K-pop song, which helps to infuse some effervescent energy into the proceedings.
Big K-drama fans will likely recognize Park Bo-gum, a fan-favorite actor who recently starred in the tear-jerking series "When Life Gives You Tangerines." With "Record of Youth," Bo-gum takes on more contemporary coming-of-age fare, marking a change of pace from his turn on the universally acclaimed "Reply 1988." The show effectively captures the hopes and dreams of the current generation, along with plenty of show business wish fulfillment. Led by a likable cast, "Record of Youth" is a rollercoaster ride showcasing the price of tinseltown ambitions.
My Roommate Is a Gumiho
One of the most prolific creatures in Korean folklore is the gumiho, a multi-tailed fox that takes on human form to trick and prey on humans. Though often portrayed in a sinister light, the 2021 comedy "My Roommate Is a Gumiho" uses this recurring monster as a source for laughs. The series follows the disguised gumiho Shin Woo-yeo (Jang Ki-yong) as he's forced to move in with the college student Lee Dam (Lee Hye-ri) after she accidentally ingests a magical bead. As Woo-yeo works to recover the bead so he can finally fully transform into a human, he and Lee Dam begin to grow close.
Even with a premise so deeply rooted in Korean folklore, there is a wider international appeal to "My Roommate Is a Gumiho." The fantasy aspects fuel much of the show's humor, with its leads willing to get absolutely silly. And when the series pivots to romance, Jang and Lee prove to have great chemistry, which helps to keep the audience invested. A zany romantic comedy with supernatural overtones, "My Roommate Is a Gumiho" is solid, lightweight fun.
Business Proposal
For those who can't get enough of "KPop Demon Hunters" star Ahn Hyo-seop, who voices the rival boy band leader Jinu, Ahn made a huge live-action impression in "Business Proposal." The 2022 series has Ahn play Kang Tae-moo, the newly appointed CEO of a food conglomerate in Seoul. At his grandfather's insistence, Tae-moo goes on a blind date with Shin Ha-ri (Kim Se-jeong), who secretly works for his company. To further appease his family, Tae-moo then convinces Ha-ri to pose as his fiancee, only for the two to genuinely fall in love with each other.
At its core, "Business Proposal" is a screwball romantic comedy and, as with many K-dramas, its Prince Charming is a corporate heir. Ahn Hyo-seop and Kim Se-jeong's on-screen chemistry is palatable, and the show's sense of humor transcends language and cultural barriers. And given its workplace comedy premise, this K-drama is particularly perfect for fans of "The Office." A hilarious blend of workplace romance and broad comedy, "Business Proposal" is one of the best K-dramas of its popular genre.
My Demon
There is no shortage of K-dramas featuring impossibly handsome and charismatic male actors that are secretly supernatural figures. Just as Jinu in "KPop Demon Hunters" is a demon with a heart of gold and a potential love interest, the 2023 series "My Demon" features a similarly charming devilish figure. In the live-action show's case, the main character Jeong Gu-won (Song Kang) is a 200-year-old demon who tries to trick humans into signing soul-stealing contracts. However, after Gu-won temporarily loses his powers, he strikes up a romance of convenience with corporate heiress Do Do-hee (Kim Yoo-jung), with the two genuinely falling in love.
All the demonic hijinks of "KPop Demon Hunters" are present in "My Demon," albeit within the corporate business world rather than pop music. The leads' on-screen chemistry helps buoy the show, especially as the story progresses, while the supernatural aspect adds interesting layers to the tale, particularly with its themes of reincarnation and star-crossed love surviving since the medieval era. A paranormal bad romance powered by its central couple, "My Demon" is a romantic comedy with plenty of amorous fuel to burn.