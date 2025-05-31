A 2025 Romantic K-Drama On Netflix Is Leaving Viewers In Tears

As any fan of K-dramas will tell you, South Korean television knows how to craft some absolute tearjerkers that translate well for international audiences. For that reason, one of the most eagerly anticipated K-dramas of 2025 was "When Life Gives You Tangerines," a new show that has definitely lived up to expectations. Available to stream on Netflix worldwide, the series effectively blends local nostalgia with slice-of-life drama and romance. It's part of what makes "When Life Gives You Tangerines" such a fan-favorite sentimental ride and why K-drama fans should make it their next binge watch.

"When Life Gives You Tangerines" is set predominantly on the scenic Jeju Island off the coast of South Korea from the 1950s to the 2000s. The story details the courtship and eventual marriage of Oh Ae-sun and Yang Gwan-sik, who are primarily played by IU and Park Bo-gum, respectively. Told in a nonlinear fashion, much of the plot is recounted by Ae-sun and Gwan-sik's adult daughter Yang Geum-myeong, who is also played by IU. This includes revisiting several crucial events from different perspectives or additional context as Ae-sun and Gwan-sik's love story develops and spreads to their children.

Whether you're a newcomer to Korean television looking for an accessible K-drama or an established fan keen to check out the latest show from South Korea, here's what makes "When Life Gives You Tangerines" so good.