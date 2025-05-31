A 2025 Romantic K-Drama On Netflix Is Leaving Viewers In Tears
As any fan of K-dramas will tell you, South Korean television knows how to craft some absolute tearjerkers that translate well for international audiences. For that reason, one of the most eagerly anticipated K-dramas of 2025 was "When Life Gives You Tangerines," a new show that has definitely lived up to expectations. Available to stream on Netflix worldwide, the series effectively blends local nostalgia with slice-of-life drama and romance. It's part of what makes "When Life Gives You Tangerines" such a fan-favorite sentimental ride and why K-drama fans should make it their next binge watch.
"When Life Gives You Tangerines" is set predominantly on the scenic Jeju Island off the coast of South Korea from the 1950s to the 2000s. The story details the courtship and eventual marriage of Oh Ae-sun and Yang Gwan-sik, who are primarily played by IU and Park Bo-gum, respectively. Told in a nonlinear fashion, much of the plot is recounted by Ae-sun and Gwan-sik's adult daughter Yang Geum-myeong, who is also played by IU. This includes revisiting several crucial events from different perspectives or additional context as Ae-sun and Gwan-sik's love story develops and spreads to their children.
Whether you're a newcomer to Korean television looking for an accessible K-drama or an established fan keen to check out the latest show from South Korea, here's what makes "When Life Gives You Tangerines" so good.
What makes When Life Gives You Tangerines so emotional
Though the intimate story of a young couple that gradually grows into a full family, "When Life Gives You Tangerines" is set at a pivotal time in South Korean history. The lead characters are born at the height of the Korean War in the early '50s and grow up during the subsequent military dictatorship and economic upheaval. Though these national events certainly don't always inform every story, they serve as a rich backdrop for Ae-sun and Gwan-sik's family saga. That effective use of nostalgia is reminiscent of the celebrated K-drama "Reply 1988," which also stars Park Bo-gum, organically weaving a coming-of-age story in an immersive 20th century time period.
But more than just its historical setting, "When Life Gives You Tangerines" presents a familial drama that transcends cultural context to appeal to audiences cross-borders. A recurring theme in the story is the length that parents go to benefit their children, often at their own visible expense (sacrifices which are usually unappreciated by the kids). And throughout all the heartbreaking drama is the love story between Ae-sun and Gwan-sik, told with the perfect balance of heart and humor. In that sense, "When Life Gives You Tangerines" has more than a passing similarity to the American drama "This Is Us," but obviously through its uniquely South Korean perspective.
A warmly told tale of life and love, with all its emotional highs and lows, "When Life Gives You Tangerines" is a must-watch for any K-drama fan.