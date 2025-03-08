Live-action South Korean television programming, commonly known as K-dramas regardless of what genre they're in, has been taking the world by storm for years. Whether it's gritty crime shows or modern Cinderella stories, there is something for everyone from the ever-growing library of Korean television. Of course, with so many great Korean series to choose from, it can be daunting for newcomers to decide which show to start with. Fortunately, we're here with a whole list of K-dramas that are perfectly accessible to those unfamiliar with South Korean pop culture.

The shows listed here range from older classics that are just now finding international audiences to part of Netflix's expanding library of original K-dramas. Each reflects different aspects of South Korean culture, but still welcoming to those who aren't well-versed in its nuances. And more than just being binge-friendly, these shows serve as a gateway into the wide world of K-dramas, keeping audiences coming back for more. Here are the 15 best K-dramas for first-time viewers to check out.