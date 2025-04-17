Just like most global entertainment industries, South Korean shows and movies take advantage of built-in fan bases surrounding popular musical artists. K-pop stars have branched into acting through K-dramas (South Korean television programming of any genre) for years to varying levels of success. There are plenty of shows elevated by the presence of K-pop idols transitioning into acting, with some of greatest K-dramas of all time prominently featuring these fan-favorite personalities. Whether it's memorable supporting roles or jumping center stage as a series lead, these musicians-turned-actors quickly proved themselves as cross-industry talent.

To be clear, the shows included on this list are K-dramas only, even as K-pop idols begin appearing in Hollywood production in increasing numbers. With that in mind, as good as Blackpink's Lisa is in "The White Lotus," that doesn't qualify for inclusion here. Similarly, the shows listed here are good on their own merits, not necessarily just because of the presence of a K-pop idol, but they're certainly no worse for it.

Here are the 15 best K-dramas starring real-life K-pop idols.