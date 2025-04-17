15 Best K-Dramas Starring Real-Life K-Pop Idols
Just like most global entertainment industries, South Korean shows and movies take advantage of built-in fan bases surrounding popular musical artists. K-pop stars have branched into acting through K-dramas (South Korean television programming of any genre) for years to varying levels of success. There are plenty of shows elevated by the presence of K-pop idols transitioning into acting, with some of greatest K-dramas of all time prominently featuring these fan-favorite personalities. Whether it's memorable supporting roles or jumping center stage as a series lead, these musicians-turned-actors quickly proved themselves as cross-industry talent.
To be clear, the shows included on this list are K-dramas only, even as K-pop idols begin appearing in Hollywood production in increasing numbers. With that in mind, as good as Blackpink's Lisa is in "The White Lotus," that doesn't qualify for inclusion here. Similarly, the shows listed here are good on their own merits, not necessarily just because of the presence of a K-pop idol, but they're certainly no worse for it.
Here are the 15 best K-dramas starring real-life K-pop idols.
Reply 1994
Director Shin Won-ho and screenwriter Lee Woo-jung teamed up for a trilogy of a limited series covering coming-of-age stories in three distinct periods of Korean 20th century history. The middle installment is 2013's "Reply 1994," following a group of six university students from different parts of the country attending college together in Seoul. With this particular series exploring the emergence of K-pop, "Reply 1994" features many idols in various acting roles. These include idols being part of the show's main cast to idols making special appearances limited to a handful of scenes.
Just in the main cast, "Reply 1994" has Son Ho-jun of Tachyon, Cha Sun-woo of B1A4, and Min Do-hee of Tiny-G playing various friends in the show's core group. Yook Sung-jae, who has found K-pop success both as a solo artist and member of the boy band BtoB, has a supporting role as Sung Joon in the series. Other idols in smaller roles include Bae Woo-hee, Kim Jong-min, Lee Joo-yeon, NC.A, Park Gyeong-ree, Park Min-ha, and Lee Hye-min. Truly, one of the K-dramas with the highest number of idols per capita is "Reply 1994."
Reply 1988
The standalone thematic prequel to "Reply 1994" and "Reply 1997," 2015's "Reply 1988" is one of the best K-dramas ever made. True to its title, "Reply 1988" is set in Seoul in 1988, a pivotal year in the country's history as it replaced its military regime with a democratically elected government. Teenager Sung Deok-sun (Lee Hye-ri) progresses through high school as her and her friends grow up in their northern Seoul neighborhood amid all the national changes. This culminates in Deok-sun finding love and marrying one of her childhood neighbors and classmates as the children become adults and gradually move away.
Whereas "Reply 1994" packed its extensive cast with idols, "Reply 1988" keeps its musically inclined actors limited to its principal lead. Lee Hye-ri has been a member of the enormously popular pop group Girl's Day since its debut in 2010. Lee shifted to acting in 2012 with a supporting role in the K-drama "Tasty Life," taking on bigger and bigger roles. Lee won multiple awards for her performance in "Reply 1988" and continues to act in film and television, while Girl's Day has been on a hiatus since 2019.
Cinderella and the Four Knights
Also known as "Cinderella with Four Knights," 2016's "Cinderella and the Four Knights" is based on the web novel of the same name by Lee Min-young. After having her savings stolen by her wicked stepmother, Eun Ha-won (Park So-dam) is given the opportunity of a lifetime to move into a wealthy acquaintance's mansion. Ha-won is courted by the owner's three grandsons, as well as befriending their handsome bodyguard Lee Yoon-sung (Choi Min). Ha-won is joined by the grandsons' neighbor Park Hye-ji (Son Na-eun), who has harbored an unrequited crush on Kang Seo-woo (Lee Jung-shin), the most musically gifted grandson.
So many modern Cinderella stories in K-dramas involve corporate heirs, and "Cinderella and the Four Knights" offers three for the price of one. Surprisingly, it's not one of Ha-won's love interests that's a K-pop idol but rather her neighbor Seo-woo, with Son Na-eun part of the girl group Apink from 2011 till 2022. Son left the group to reportedly focus on her acting career, appearing in shows like "Ghost Doctor" and "Romance in the House." Co-star Lee Jung-shin, though not a K-pop idol, is part of the popular South Korean rock band CNBLUE, serving as the band's bassist, as well as one of its vocalists.
Goblin
Also known as "Guardian: The Lonely and Great God," "Goblin" blends fantasy with romance, all while starring fan-favorite actor Gong Yoo. Yoo plays Kim Shin, who has been cursed for over 900 years to walk the Earth and protect souls from supernatural threats. Kim Shin searches for his bride, who is destined to remove the enchanted sword from his chest, finally allowing him to rest in the afterlife. The ancient warrior finds his betrothed in the form of high schooler Ji Eun-tak (Kim Go-eun), who has the unique ability to see ghosts.
"Goblin" has several K-pop idols in its cast, the most prominent being Yook Sung-jae playing Kim Shin's rich human friend Yoo Deok-hwa. "Goblin" is one of Yook's biggest acting roles since "Reply 1994", and he literally helps humanize the fantasy story. In addition, rapper Kim Min-jae and Park Hee-von, with the latter from the girl group M.I.L.K., both have minor roles in the series. With this stellar cast, "Goblin" is simultaneously funny and one of the biggest tearjerker K-dramas around.
Strong Girl Bong-soon
Also known as "Strong Woman Do Bong-soon," the 2017 romantic comedy "Strong Girl Bong-soon" offers its own take on the superhero genre. Do Bong-soon (Park Bo-young) has superhuman strength, a trait passed down genetically through women in her family. While trying to keep her powers a secret, Bong-soon gets a job as a bodyguard for wealthy video game developer Ahn Min-hyuk (Park Hyung-sik). Though Bong-soon initially has a crush on police officer In Guk-doo (Ji Soo), she falls in love with Min-hyuk as he coaches her on how to use her powers.
Park Hyung-sik has been part of the boy band ZE:A since 2010, in addition to his own solo musical career. Park contributed a track to the "Strong Girl Bong-soon" original soundtrack, something he has done for multiple acting projects he's been a part of. Park has been acting in television and film since 2010 and reprised his role of Min-hyuk for a cameo in the spin-off series "Strong Girl Nam-soon." Other idols in "Strong Girl Bong-soon" include minor roles for former K-pop soloist Kim Won-jun, Lee Sang from the boy band Imfact, and Song Won-geun, formerly of the boy band OPPA.
Prison Playbook
After their acclaimed "Reply" trilogy, Shin Won-ho and Lee Woo-jung reunited for the 2017 dark comedy series "Prison Playbook." After professional baseball player Kim Je-hyuk (Park Hae-soo) is convicted of killing a man who tried to assault his sister, he is sentenced to one year in prison. Je-hyuk is jailed where his best friend Lee Joon-ho (Jung Kyung-ho) happens to work as a guard, and he gets to know the other inmates and guards. The circumstances behind Je-hyuk's fellow prisoners' respective convictions comes to light as he endures his sentence.
With its offbeat premise, "Prison Playbook" is one of the more underrated and overlooked K-dramas around and includes two idols in its cast. Krystal Jung, formerly of the ballad group SM the Ballad and currently of the girl group f(x), plays Je-hyuk's girlfriend Kim Ji-ho. "Prison Playbook" also features solo artist and Winner boy band member Kang Seung-yoon, who plays two different criminals in the series. Both idols help humanize the story in their own ways, highlighting its tragicomic qualities as Je-hyuk's detour behind bars continues.
My First First Love
The coming-of-age dramedy "My First First Love" is packed full of K-pop stars as it explores the concept of that first serious romantic love. The series focuses on five friends as they take their first burgeoning steps into adulthood, from becoming roommates to dealing with issues in college and their respective families. This includes the group beginning to fall in love, complicating their friendships with jealousy and emotional confusion. The majority of the group lives with their de facto leader Yun Tae-o (Ji Soo), facing this crossroad in their personal growth together.
Of the five main actors, three of them are idols, specifically Jung Chae-yeon of DIA, and formerly of I.O.I; Jung Jin-young, formerly of B1A4; and Kang Tae-oh, formerly of 5urprise. In supporting roles are Lee Ju-eun, one of Jung's band mates on DIA, and Kim Jae-yong, formerly of the boy band HALO. These actors each help embody the celebration of youth and uncertainty of romantic love, maintaining a strong rapport with each other. Relatively overlooked in Netflix's library of original K-dramas, "My First First Love" is a great showcase for idol acting talents.
Hotel del Luna
Dark fantasy and romantic comedy collide in the 2019 supernatural series "Hotel del Luna," with the titular hotel serving the dead. The hotel's proprietor is Jang Man-wol (Lee Ji-eun), cursed to run the guest house for over a millennium for a dark sin she committed. As part of a long-standing deal with his father, Man-wol brings in Harvard graduate Koo Chan-sung (Yeo Jin-goo) as her new general manager. Chan-sung tries to curb Mon-wol's extravagant spending habits and conduct while acclimating to servicing the dead patrons of the hotel.
Lee Ji-eun, also known by her stage name IU, has been acting in television and film projects since 2011. Prior to this, IU has been working diligently as a popular singer-songwriter since 2008 as a solo act K-pop idol. Over a decade into her acting career, Lee continues to balance both sides of her career, including starring in the 2025 Netflix K-drama "When Life Gives You Tangerines." "Hotel del Luna" serves as an excellent showcase of Lee's acting abilities as the ill-tempered and haughty Man-wol.
My Roommate Is a Gumiho
Gumiho, mythological nine-tailed foxes capable of disguising themselves in human form, are a staple in Korean folklore. These creatures appear in multiple K-dramas, the funniest of which being the 2021 series "My Roommate Is a Gumiho," based on the webtoon of the same name by Na. As gumiho Shin Woo-yeo (Jang Ki-yong) longs to become human, he learns college student Lee Dam (Lee Hye-ri) has accidentally swallowed the magical bead he needs to achieve his wish. Woo-yeo has Lee Dam move in with him as he scrambles to resolve this sudden crisis, with the two falling in love during the shared ordeal.
"My Roommate Is a Gumiho" is one of the aforementioned Lee Hye-ri's biggest acting roles since starring in "Reply 1988." She shines here as the awkward and innocent Lee Dam, drawn into a magical romance that she had never anticipated. Another major character played by an idol Gye Seo-woo, played by Kim Do-yeon, formerly of the girl groups I.O.U., WJMK, and Weki Meki. Both Lee Hye-ri and Kim Do-yeon have each continued acting, though have yet to work together on-screen again.
Squid Game
If there ever was a show ubiquitous with K-dramas since 2021, it's the action thriller "Squid Game." The show has a sinister organization collecting financially struggling individuals around Korea and then has them compete in progressively deadlier games for a large cash prize. The second season has previous champion Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) return to dismantle the organization behind the games only to become a forced participant once again. There, he meets a new crop of contestants, including the colorfully erratic Thanos (Choi Seung-hyun).
Better known by his stage name, T.O.P., Choi Seung-hyun was the lead rapper for the boy band BigBang from 2006 before announcing he had departed from the group in 2023. Separate from BigBang, T.O.P. has recorded and performed with fellow Korean rapper G-Dragon, as well as released his own solo singles. Choi has been acting since 2007, starting with the K-drama "I Am Sam," before temporarily dropping out of the public eye following being charged with illegal drug use. This background paralleled Thanos' own substance abuse issues in "Squid Game," with Choi's casting not without controversy in Korea, though his breakout performance was regarded as a comeback.
The King's Affection
Before headlining the delightful "Extraordinary Attorney Woo," popular actor Park Eun-bin starred in the period piece romantic comedy "The King's Affection." Based on Lee So-young's manhwa series "Yeonmo," the 2021 adaptation has Park play Dam-yi, a princess who secretly replaces her late twin brother to ensure stability in the royal court. Dam-yi is awkwardly reunited with her first love Jung Ji-woon (Rowoon) as her official tutor, with Ji-woon unaware of who he's actually working with. Despite this deception and case of mistaken identity, the couple begin to fall in love as the truth behind Dam-yi's disguise comes to light.
Rowoon was part of the boy band SF9 before formally leaving the group in 2023 to focus on his acting career. Rowoon, born Kim Seok-woo, had started acting with a supporting role in the 2017 series "School 2017." After the show's conclusion, Rowoon has gone on to star in shows including "The Matchmakers" and "Destined with You." Other K-pop idols in "The King's Affection" include Choi Byung-chan, from Victon, and Jung Chae-yeon, from the girl groups DIA and I.O.I.
Business Proposal
There are quite a few K-pop idols in the 2022 comedy "Business Proposal," even more than "The King's Affection." The series has office worker Shin Ha-ri (Kim Se-jeong) inadvertently go on a blind date with her CEO Kang Tae-moo (Ahn Hyo-seop). While concealing her true identity, Ha-ri agrees to pose as Tae-moo's fiancée to appease his grandfather and the head of Tae-moo's parent company. This, of course, leads to the couple actually falling in love as they get to know each other through their deception.
Both Kim Se-jeong and Ahn Hyo-seop are idols, with Kim formerly from girl groups I.O.I and Gugudan, while Ahn is formerly from the boy band One O One. The previously mentioned Choi Byung-chan of Victon, appears in "Business Proposal" as Ha-ri's younger brother Shin Ha-min. Finally, Bae Woo-hee, from the girl groups Dal Shabet and Uni.T, plays Go Yoo-ra, the girlfriend of Ha-ri's longtime unrequited crush. These idols more than prove their acting chops, with "Business Proposal" being one of the funniest K-dramas around.
Under the Queen's Umbrella
Royal problem children are the focus of the 2022 period piece comedy series "Under the Queen's Umbrella." Set during Korea's Joseon Dynasty, Queen Im Hwa-ryeong (Kim Hye-soo) is frustrated by her mischievous sons. Determined to instill a sense of respect, discipline, and dignity in her children, Queen Hwa-ryeong eschews the usual royal finishing classes to raise her rambunctious sons her own way. This comes as Queen Hwa-ryeong faces her own responsibilities in the regal court and all the political intrigue that comes with it.
Prince Uiseong, a son of one of the royal consorts, is played by Kang Chan-hee who is part of the boy band SF9 where he has the stage name Chani. Kang started out as a child actor in 2009 before beginning his musical career in earnest and has since balanced both commitments, getting to play a villain in this K-drama. Chaerin, from the girl group Cherry Bullet, has a supporting role playing the younger version of Queen Hwa-ryeong. Finally, Lee Hwa-kyum, formerly of the girl group Hello Venus, has a minor role as a royal consort, while the mononymous entertainer Rain has a cameo in the series.
Doctor Slump
While sharing a similar title with the late Akira Toriyama's popular manga series, the 2024 K-drama "Doctor Slump" is very much its own story. High school frenemies Yeo Jeong-woo (Park Hyung-sik) and Nam Ha-neul (Park Shin-hye) both enter the medical field after graduation. After separate incidents threaten to derail their respective careers, Ha-neul and Jeong-woo are forced to move in together. As they learn to live with each other, they not only overcome their differences but fall in love.
Just as he had with "Strong Girl Bong-soon," Park Hyung-sik contributes to the original soundtrack for "Doctor Slump" in addition to starring in it. The show also reunites Park with Lee Sung-kyung, who has a cameo role in the series, after the two previously collaborated on the Korean dub of 2017's "Trolls." Lee has had her own successful musical career, balancing this with her growing number of acting credits. All these elements, particularly Park's strong chemistry with co-star Park Shin-hye, make "Doctor Slump" a memorable enemies-to-lovers comedy.
Red Swan
The K-pop singer Rain was one of the first Korean artists to reach crossover international success in the early 2000s, notably including acting roles in major American movies. Rain's acting career paralleled his musical work, starting with a starring role in the 2003 K-drama Sang Doo! Let's Go to School." However, one of Rain's most prominent acting parts in recent years to gain global recognition is his starring role in the 2024 thriller "Red Swan." Rain plays Seo Do-yoon, a bodyguard assigned to protect corporate philanthropist Oh Wan-soo (Kim Ha-neul) after she is caught up in a terrorist attack.
"Red Swan" gives Rain the chance to not only play an action-oriented role but also a much more mature romantic interest than many of his earlier projects. Rain has fantastic chemistry with Kim Ha-neul, explored through the complex nature of their relationship throughout the story. Rain is something of a paradigm for K-pop idols successfully transitioning into acting while maintaining their musical career and has been for years. Fans can next see Rain in the second season of the Korean mystery series "Bloodhounds," in what is sure to be a memorable role.