K-dramas, South Korean scripted television of any genre, are gaining in popularity worldwide without showing any signs of slowing down. But while shows like "Squid Game" and the chart-topping "Bloodhounds" are certainly deserving of their place in the spotlight, quite a few K-dramas stand overlooked and under-appreciated in their shadow. While these series might not get the international streaming success or buzz like their more prominent counterparts, they are worthy of being recognized as some of the best K-dramas ever. Like so much television programming that comes out of Korea, there are shows for every genre fan that go by without their time in the global sun.

Whether it's shows on streaming services little known for K-drama content or stories that go against the expected norms, there are a variety of reasons why these series are overlooked. Fortunately, many are still available to international audiences who may have missed them upon their initial debuts.

Here are the 10 most underrated K-dramas of all time, ready to finally be recognized as your new streaming obsession.