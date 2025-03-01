Apple TV+'s First K-Drama Is A Sci-Fi Series You Need To Check Out
After the success of "Squid Game," it feels like many American streaming services are bolstering their libraries with K-dramas, or live-action South Korean scripted television series. While Netflix has shows like the Western "Song of the Bandits," and Disney+ has the historical drama "Snowdrop," Apple TV+ went sci-fi for its first original K-drama, "Dr. Brain."
Based on the webtoon by Hongjacga, the series focuses on neuroscientist Koh Sewon (Lee Sun-kyun) who loses his family in a tragic accident. Using his experimental technology, Sewon is able to immerse himself in the memories of the deceased by syncing his brain with theirs. Despite the clear risks to his own health and grasp on reality, Sewon uses his brain-syncing tech to investigate what exactly happened to his family. Sewon quickly discovers that the tragedy was no mere accident, uncovering a deadly conspiracy involving his son and wife. As Sewon gets closer to unveiling the full truth, he becomes a target himself while his memories blend with those he's synced with. Using this cumulative knowledge and life experiences, Sewon takes on the mastermind responsible for his family's deaths.
If you were ever hoping "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind" and its memory-bending visuals had more of a murder mystery angle, you can't miss "Dr. Brain."
Dr. Brain is one of Apple TV 's most overlooked original series
At only six episodes, "Dr. Brain" unfolds its driving mystery at a deliberate pace, drawing audiences deeper into Sewon's increasingly convoluted mind. The show's premise allows for a tone and style that grows more surreal with each episode and stunning visuals as Sewon explores the possibilities of mental darkness. The show fits right in Apple TV+'s wheelhouse of well-produced and nuanced psychological thrillers, with Apple TV+ releasing "Constellation," "Dark Matter," and "Before" in 2024 alone. And given the story it's telling, thrillers on Apple TV+ don't get much more cerebral -– pun intended -– than "Dr. Brain."
"Dr. Brain" debuted in November 2021 to international acclaim, with lead actor Lee Sun-kyun praised for his performance as Sewon. There were early plans for the series to receive a second season, with Lee intended to reprise his role as Sewon. However, Lee Sun-kyun died suddenly in 2023, quietly tabling any discussions regarding a renewal for "Dr. Brain." The show tells a satisfying story in its only season, but it would've been interesting to see where the series could've potentially gone next.
Slickly made and powered by a magnetic performance from Lee, "Dr. Brain" is well worth binging between waiting for new episodes of "Severance." In the meantime, here's to hoping Apple TV+ looks to South Korea and its K-dramas for more of its original programming moving forward.