Apple TV+'s First K-Drama Is A Sci-Fi Series You Need To Check Out

After the success of "Squid Game," it feels like many American streaming services are bolstering their libraries with K-dramas, or live-action South Korean scripted television series. While Netflix has shows like the Western "Song of the Bandits," and Disney+ has the historical drama "Snowdrop," Apple TV+ went sci-fi for its first original K-drama, "Dr. Brain."

Based on the webtoon by Hongjacga, the series focuses on neuroscientist Koh Sewon (Lee Sun-kyun) who loses his family in a tragic accident. Using his experimental technology, Sewon is able to immerse himself in the memories of the deceased by syncing his brain with theirs. Despite the clear risks to his own health and grasp on reality, Sewon uses his brain-syncing tech to investigate what exactly happened to his family. Sewon quickly discovers that the tragedy was no mere accident, uncovering a deadly conspiracy involving his son and wife. As Sewon gets closer to unveiling the full truth, he becomes a target himself while his memories blend with those he's synced with. Using this cumulative knowledge and life experiences, Sewon takes on the mastermind responsible for his family's deaths.

If you were ever hoping "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind" and its memory-bending visuals had more of a murder mystery angle, you can't miss "Dr. Brain."