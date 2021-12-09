Kim Jee-Woon And Lee Sun-Kyun On Deep Diving Into The Mental Darkness With Dr. Brain [Interview]

[To Kim Jee-woon] What was the process like to write a character that starts out with relatively little emotion, but then evolves so much emotionally over time?

Kim Jee-woon: That was the part that was very important for both me and Lee Sun-Kyun. We consulted very closely on crafting that sort of a character. Koh Sewon has a brain anomaly where his hippocampus is very large, which gives him an excellent memory but an underdeveloped amygdala, so he's very much struggling with connecting with others and he shut off from society and basically isolated. The thing about the main character is that the audience tries to follow his point of view, but since the main character didn't really show much emotion in the initial part we were worried that they might have trouble catching up with his emotions.

We thought a lot about whether they would be able to catch up [and] track his emotions. Originally in the script Koh Sewon was supposed to start feeling more emotions towards the latter part of the series, but we pushed it up a little bit because we thought that he was a bit too icy, and we were like, 'we should heat it up a little bit. Let's bring the temperature up a little bit, a bit more warmth for him.' So that way, me and Lee Sun-Kyun really closely communicated to craft the character in a way that the audience could connect to him eventually.

[To Lee Sun-kyun] Your takes the unique journey of starting rather emotionless and then gaining emotional complexity, while so many other characters do the reverse. Can you tell me about that?

Lee Sun-kyun: I think that's a very good question, Jeff. I never thought about it that way, but I think you have a very good point. It actually goes backwards compared to other dramas or films. Well, when I was portraying Sewon, after he learns of these new feelings through brain syncs, he's very confused and he feels that he's at fault for the tragedies that happen around him. This kind of feeling, this confusion and this becomes another driver for him to move forward, I think that was both a challenging part and a fun part as well.



[To Lee Sun-kyun] What fellow member of the cast do you feel you had the most onscreen chemistry with?

Lee Sun-kyun: All the cast were great, especially for Kangmu, played by Park Hee-Soon. We go way back. We are friends for 20 years plus, so I felt very comfortable around him. And I would also like to thank Lee Jae-Won, who played the role of Dr. Hong. He was the only witty and relaxed character in the whole dark and heavy series. I think my chemistry with all of them are great, but especially with Dr. Hong and Kangmu.